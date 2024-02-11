Ford says it has a 'Skunk Works' team trying to build a low-cost EV CNN Business

cnn-

Ford says it has a top-secret, high-powered team working to design its future electric vehicles. Its Part of the quest to compete advantageously against Tesla and China’s low-cost EV makers.

People can find electric luxury vehicles in the market Lots of options to choose from. This is because EV technology, especially batteries, is expensive, so it is easier for automakers to make a profit on an Audi, Mercedes or Cadillac because people are used to paying more for those luxury car brands. Even mainstream auto brands like Ford have high prices for EVs. Take the Mustang Mach-E, for example, which starts at around $45,000.

Those prices are starting to hinder sales. EV sales growth in the US has slowed and cost is being seen as a major reason. According to Cox Automotive, electric vehicle sales are expected to increase by 40% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Although this is strong growth, it was less than the 49% growth seen last quarter or the 52% year-over-year growth seen in the same period last year.

In a study released late last year by S&P Global Mobility, nearly half of those surveyed globally thought EV prices were too high.

“Price is still the biggest barrier to electric vehicles,” Yanina Mills, senior technology research analyst at S&P Global Mobility, said in an announcement about the survey.

so, A team at Ford is working on engineering affordable electric vehicles For two years, Chief Executive Jim Farley said on a recent investor call.

“We have developed a super-talented ‘Skunk Works’ team to build a low-cost EV platform,” Farley said. “It was a small group, small team, some of the best EV engineers in the world, and it was separate from the Ford mothership.”

News of the development comes as Ford announced better earnings last year despite a strike by the United Auto Workers. Ford also announced a new dividend for shareholders. Ford stock has risen more than 6% since then.

“Skunk Works” is a reference to the Skunk Works division of defense contractor Lockheed Martin, which has been responsible for some of the most advanced – and stealth – aircraft in history, such as the World War II twin-boomed P38 Lightning, SR-71 Blackbird spy plane and the original stealth jet, the F-117 Nighthawk. By naming his own operation the “Skunk Works” team, Ford wants to put the scale of the matter front and center.

Ford will need cheaper EVs to compete with Chinese automakers and Tesla Farley’s vehicles. Even outside Asia, China-made EVs are making a major market breakthrough in Europe. Reuters has reported that Tesla is also planning a compact crossover vehicle that is expected to cost around $25,000. But neither China-made EVs nor cheaper Teslas are believed to be close to making a splash in the US market.

Farley indicated that in the case of Ford’s Skunk Works, the team has developed a vehicle engineering design that can be used to create a variety of electric vehicles. In that sense, it is similar to GM’s Ultium platform or Hyundai Motor Group’s e-GMP platform, both of which are the basis for many electric vehicles of various sizes and prices.

Farley said that at least some of these vehicles will be able to use the type of software and services that Ford currently offers to its commercial vehicle customers through its Ford Pro division. These types of services can be a major source of revenue for car manufacturers, as they maintain a steady flow of cash from customers making monthly payments directly to the manufacturer in addition to the one-time initial purchase of the vehicle.

A Ford spokesperson declined to provide any further details about the development team or the engineering platform they developed. The team is led by Alan Clark, an electric vehicle engineer who was hired by Ford in 2022 after spending 12 years at Tesla, people at Ford confirmed.

Farley also said Ford customers have shown they are unwilling to pay very high prices for electric vehicles. Ford recently announced plans to reduce production capacity for its electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, and an EV battery plant currently under construction.

Ford once had trouble meeting demand for the Lightning. Now that the EV market has moved beyond enthusiastic early adopters – those willing to accept inconvenience and higher prices for the latest technology – to those Farley refers to as the “early majority,” these new customers are Are considering purchases more carefully.

Ford is now focusing on the concept to bridge the gap between early adopters and mass consumers. And it is counting on the broader market demanding lower prices. Farley said this change can be seen in Ford’s own sales and financial results in the US market.

“Total EV revenues were down[in the second quarter]compared to the second half of last year. If you look at unit volumes they were up,” Farley said. “That’s a really important insight that we learned the first time around.”

Source: www.cnn.com