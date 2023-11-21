Ford restarts construction of Michigan electric vehicle battery plant, delayed by strike, but scaled back

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is resuming construction on a Michigan electric vehicle battery plant that the company suspended two months ago during a United Auto Workers union strike.

But the automaker said due to slow growth in electric vehicle sales, it would reduce the size of the factory, cutting the number of planned jobs by about a third from 2,500 to 1,700. Annual battery cell output will drop from enough for 400,000 vehicles per year to about 230,000.

Ford halted the plant, which originally cost $3.5 billion, in late September as unions at targeted assembly plants operated by Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis went on strike. The contract dispute ended last week when all three employees voted to ratify new agreements.

Spokesman Mark Truby said Tuesday that the company looked at electric vehicle sales growth forecasts, EV product plans and whether it can build a sustainable business out of the factory in Marshall, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Detroit. .

“We are now pleased to confirm that we are moving forward with the plant,” he told reporters.

The plant is scheduled to open in 2026, at the same time as the company announced when it announced the factory in February. This will produce batteries with lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which is cheaper than the current nickel-cobalt-manganese chemistry now used in many EV batteries. Consumers will be able to choose between batteries with lower range and cost, or paying more for higher range and power.

Unlike the company’s other battery plants which are joint ventures, the Marshall factory will be a wholly owned Ford subsidiary staffed by Ford employees. But China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, or CATL, known for its lithium-iron-phosphate expertise, will supply the technology, some equipment and workers.

Truby said he was not sure how much the company would spend on the scaled back plant.

U.S. electric vehicle sales are still growing at a high rate, but not as fast as last year, causing many automakers to slow their battery and assembly plant construction plans.

For example, according to MotorIntelligence.com, electric vehicle sales were up nearly 90% year over year in June last year. But by June this year, growth had slowed to about 50%, and automakers fear it will slow even further as consumers have doubts about how far they can travel and Will charging stations be available?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters after signing a bill Tuesday that would reduce the incentive package given to Ford, saying that “when the size of one aspect changes, the size of the other changes as well.” ” Specific details on the new package will come from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which handles the state’s stimulus funds for economic development, he said.

The state has allocated about $1.7 billion in incentives for the project, and added $65 million in October for site preparation.

When third-quarter earnings were announced in October, Ford said the slowdown in electric vehicle sales and prices had delayed plans to build one of two new joint venture EV battery factories in Kentucky it had announced. Was done a year ago. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the company is also cutting production of the Mustang Mach-E and delaying another $12 billion in spending on EVs.

Truby said reducing the Michigan plant was part of the $12 billion. He said that the company is still excited about EVs. “Although there is growth in the US and around the world, growth is clearly not at the rate that we and others had expected,” he said.

Sales of Ford’s best-selling electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, have struggled this year. They are up just 1.5% through October and were down 7% last month. Sales of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup are up 42.7% this year. Shares of Ford fell just over 1.4% on Tuesday, a day of heavy market decline for automakers.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com