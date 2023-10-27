Ford is postponing $12 billion in EV factory construction, including a planned battery factory in Kentucky. This was cited as the reluctance of customers to pay extra for its electric vehicles. You see, they’re very expensive, and now it’s going to take a lot longer than before for Ford to make a massive transformation into an EV company.

Ford’s EV business continues to suffer losses, losing nearly $1.3 billion in adjusted earnings last quarter. Ford has lost $3.1 billion on its EV spend so far this year and has said it is projected to lose $4 billion overall this year.

The Kentucky plant, a “mega campus” that makes lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, will be put on hold. But its Blue Oval City project in Tennessee was still moving forward.

Of course, Ford isn’t alone in all this. General Motors is emphasizing on the production of its new electric trucks and SUVs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk spent a large portion of his last earnings call moaning about interest rates. It is very difficult there right now.

Customers will probably agree. Most early adopters have, well, adopted, and the next tier of potential customers has enough sticker shock to keep their wallets close. Ford has tried to address this with new releases like the F-150 Lightning Flash, which is the mid-priced trim of its electric truck. The company says customers will decide how many EVs it makes — and right now, that means putting the brakes on big projects.

It’s not all bad news. Ford reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers last night, the first of the Big Three US automakers to get a deal. Of course, the strike cost it nearly $1.3 billion, and the company withdrew its guidance for 2023 — meaning it’s not confident it will be able to hit the goals it set at the beginning of the year.

