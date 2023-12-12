Ford plans to halve production of electric F-150 Lightning in 2024

Ford Motor will cut planned production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup by nearly half next year.

This is a major reversal after the automaker significantly increased plant capacity for EVs in 2023.

Demand for EVs has been slower than many expected, as prices and interest rates remain high. But this year the sales of F-150 Lightning have increased continuously.

Ford workers produce an electric F-150 Lightning pickup at the automaker’s Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Facility on Dec. 13, 2022.

The new production plan, starting in January, calls for an average volume of about 1,600 F-150 Lightnings per week at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, according to a source familiar with the decision. The automaker recently planned to produce an average of about 3,200 vehicles per week.

“We will continue to produce in line with customer demand,” a Ford spokesman said Monday.

Ford executives recently said the automaker will ramp up production to meet demand, as the company cancels or postpones $12 billion in upcoming EV investments.

The F-150 Lightning production cutbacks were first detailed in a planning memo to suppliers obtained by Automotive News. According to the publication, the memo cited “changing market demands” for the cuts.

Demand for EVs has been slower than many expected, as prices and interest rates remain high. Automakers are working to cut the costs of producing all-electric vehicles, rethinking production and product plans for the coming years.

Ford spent six weeks earlier this year ramping up capacity for the F-150 Lightning at a Michigan plant that was expected to be able to produce 150,000 all-electric trucks, triple its initial planned output. Is.

Sales of the F-150 Lightning have continued to rise in 2023, hitting a monthly record of nearly 4,400 sales in November. The company has sold only 20,365 trucks till November this year, which is 54% more than a year ago.

