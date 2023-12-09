The most recent trading session ended with Ford Motor Company (F) closing at $11.01, marking a +1.76% change from the previous trading day’s close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which gained 0.41% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 0.36% and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

The company’s stock has climbed 11.55% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tire-Truck sector’s gain of 6.26% and the S&P 500’s gain of 4.91%.

Investors will be keenly watching Ford Motor Company’s performance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is projected to report EPS of $0.13, which represents a decline of 74.51% from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our current consensus estimate projects revenue to be $37.23 billion, which would represent a decline of 10.94% from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $162.92 billion, indicating changes of -1.06% and +9.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions generally reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive estimate revisions reflect analysts’ confidence in the company’s business performance and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and provides a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Have been. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved downwards by 3.91%. Ford Motor Company currently sports a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82. This represents a discount to its industry’s average Forward P/E of 9.91.

It’s also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the commonly used P/E ratio, but this measure also includes the company’s expected earnings growth rate. At the close of trading yesterday the average PEG ratio of the Automotive – Domestic industry was 1.37.

Automotive – The domestic industry is part of the auto-tyre-truck sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 152, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries ranked above 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in reference to the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies in each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

