Ford made a deal with the UAW. This could set the stage for GM, Stellantis talks.

The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could mark a breakthrough toward ending a nearly six-week-old strike against Detroit automakers.

The four-year deal, which still has to be approved by the company’s 57,000 union members, could set off a series of union strikes targeting factories operated by Ford, General Motors and jeep maker Stellantis.

The Ford deal could set the pattern for agreements with the other two automakers, where workers will be on strike. The UAW called on all Ford workers to return to their jobs and said this would put pressure on GM and Stellantis to bargain. How to do this will be announced later.

“We asked Ford to step up and they did,” President Sean Fain said in a video address to members. “We won things no one even thought possible.”

UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, Ford’s chief negotiator, said workers would receive a 25% increase in general wages, as well as a cost-of-living increase, leading to a 30% increase in pay for top-level assembly plant workers. There will be more increases, to upwards of $40 an hour. Until the end of the contract.

The UAW initially sought a 36% general raise, defined-benefit pensions for workers hired after 2007, and pension increases for retirees. When negotiations began, Ford offered a 9% increase.

Typically, during past auto strikes, a UAW deal with an automaker has caused other companies to match it with settlements of their own. In offers made last week, Ford, Stellantis and General Motors all offered 23% pay increases.

GM said in a statement that it is “working constructively” with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible. Stellantis also said it was committed to reaching an agreement that would “get everyone back to work as quickly as possible.”

Mr Browning said temporary workers would get a bigger pay rise than in the past 22 years. He said temporary employees will get a raise of more than 150% and retirees will get annual bonuses.

Mr. Browning said, “Thanks to the strength of our members on the picket line and the threat of more strikes to come, we have won the most attractive deal per member since Walter Reuther was president.” Mr. Reuther led the union from 1946 until his death in 1970.

Mr. Fain said the union’s national leadership council of local union presidents and bargaining chairs will travel to Detroit on Sunday, where they will receive a presentation on the agreement and vote on whether to recommend it to members. On Sunday evening, the union will host a Facebook Live video appearance and later hold regional meetings to explain the agreement to members.

During a protest Wednesday night at Ford’s Michigan Assembly plant west of Detroit, local union leaders invited workers crossing the street into the union hall to brief them on the deal. As they walked out of the building, many people were smiling and most were relieved.

“This is an emotional time for me. I’m emotional,” activist Keith Gergelewicz said as tears welled up in his eyes. “But I’m super excited that it’s all over. I can’t wait to get back to work and living my life.”

Mr Jurgelewicz said he was glad the strike ended during his shift on the picket lines, where he has faithfully attended all his shifts.

“Hopefully, GM and Stellantis can make their deal. …Historic day for us,” he said.

Mr. Browning said workers with pensions also would see increases when they retire, and people hired after 2007 with 401(k) plans would get larger increases. He said, for the first time, the union will have the right to go on strike over the company’s plan to close factories.

“This means they can’t devastate our communities and shut down plants without any consequences,” Mr. Browning said. “Together we have made history.”

Ford said it was pleased to reach the agreement and said it would focus on restarting the giant Kentucky truck plant in Louisville as well as the Chicago Assembly plant. The Louisville plant alone employs 8,700 workers and builds high-margin heavy-duty F-Series pickup trucks and large truck-based SUVs.

In total, 20,000 employees will return to work and deliver the company’s full line of vehicles to customers, Ford said.

Ford’s statement made no mention of the cost of the contract. Company executives said last week that they are at their limit to make payments despite investing in new vehicles and transitioning from internal combustion to electric vehicles. All three companies have said they do not want to be burdened with higher labor costs that could limit their ability to invest in future vehicles and potentially force them to raise prices.

“This agreement takes us on a new path to making things right for Ford, the Big Three, and the auto industry. “Together, we are changing conditions for the working class in this country,” Mr. Fenn said.

This story was reported by the Associated Press. AP writer Mike Householder contributed from Wayne, Michigan.

