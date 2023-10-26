Ford is testing drone delivery at an abandoned train station in Detroit that it's rehabilitating

Detroit’s Michigan Central Station, a once-beautiful but now abandoned train station that Ford is restoring as an innovation and technology hub, is about to be overrun by drones.

The Ford subsidiary that operates the train station, Michigan Central, announced today that it is teaming up with the state Department of Transportation (MDOT) to test the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAM), or drones, to deliver medicine, food and supplies. Still working. Other small items to nearby residents.

Drone delivery testing will take place in Detroit’s Advanced Aerial Innovation Region, an area within three miles of Michigan Central Station in which drones can make deliveries to nearby homes and apartment buildings or perform other tasks such as building inspections .

The ultimate goal is to gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that allows drone operators to fly further and beyond visual sight lines. But it’s also opening up a new revenue stream for Ford and its partners in what is projected to become a $50 billion industry by 2030.

“We think about it in terms of mobility and the interconnectedness of society,” Karolina Pluszczynski, Michigan Central’s chief operating officer, said in an interview. the verge, “What I mean by this is real-world solutions to real-world problems, in a real-world environment.”

Michigan Central Station opened its doors in 1913 as an 18-story Beaux-Arts masterpiece and was a symbol of Detroit’s once commanding position as the Motor City, home to some of the world’s most innovative companies. But the slow decline of the auto industry in the ’60s and ’70s, along with a shameful history of racial division, white flight, inequality and a lack of public investment, left Michigan Central Station – and the entire city – in its shadow. former self.

Ford bought the crumbling train station in 2018 as the centerpiece of its future mobility ventures — think self-driving cars, software and connected technologies, and of course drones. Earlier this year, the company reopened an adjacent building, renamed NewLab, which will serve as a space for automotive startups working on new technologies dedicated to transportation. Ford has said it plans to move thousands of workers into rehabbed buildings starting next year.

The drone experiment will be one of the first to test the company’s thesis about how collaborative environments can give rise to new, engaging services rooted in data analysis and technological innovation. In addition to Michigan Central, MDOT and NewLab, drone delivery will also bring on board a cloud-based software provider called Airspace Link, which has FAA approval for drone testing. Pluszczynski called Airspace Link a “Google map of the air”.

Michigan Central has not yet selected drone operators for its two-year pilot, but Pluszczynski hopes the first use cases will include prescription drug delivery or transportation of medical supplies.

“We are providing digital [and] Physical infrastructure,” she said. “We are establishing control with the state to control that airspace. And then the airspace link will be there, and NewLab will attract use cases.”

Toward the larger goal of enabling drone operators to fly beyond line of sight — a big lift considering the FAA needs to approve it — Pluszczynski said he hopes MDOT will help strengthen his case. Can help in collecting the data required for.

Experts say drone operations beyond the remote pilot’s visual line of sight (BVLOS) have the potential to open the door to longer flights, new markets and fewer restrictions on ground personnel. And if drone delivery is ever going to become a viable business, operators need to be able to gain these types of approvals.

“I think if drones are ever going to become widespread, we need to enforce those policies,” Pluszczynski said.

Ford, through Michigan Central, is testing a situation that other companies, including UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Google and others, have been trying for years. And Ford won’t have any specifics on any potential businesses that could emerge from the new program.

Drone delivery is still only available in a few small communities, with a limited service area and a relatively small list of items available. The slow pace of the approval process and missteps by the companies involved have raised suspicions that drone delivery is one of those promises that will never be fulfilled.

But Pluszczynski said there’s still an opportunity, as long as drone operators can prove they’re meeting a “critical need.”

“Nobody has tried to create this public-private partnership and bring all these entities together in a neutral way to advance technologies,” he said. “And so it’s challenging, but I think we have the momentum.”

