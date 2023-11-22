Ford is killing off Explorer hybrids because cops are buying them all

Image: Ford

If you were looking for a new large SUV with a hybrid option, Ford withdrew some of them from the market. The 2024 Ford Explorer Hybrid and Lincoln Aviator Hybrid have been dropped, as it looks to focus its hybrid production capabilities on the Explorer Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid model. It seems police forces across the country can’t get enough of the 318-horsepower 322 pound-feet of torque hybrid monster.

Ford Explorer goes fully electric, but not for America

Ford does not publish information on how many Police Interceptor units it sells each year, but with Explorer and Aviator sales declining, Five Oh may be moving the model significantly. Fleet sales have always been big for Ford and the Explorer, but it seems like every new police car sold these days is a Police Interceptor. The Explorer doesn’t have the same hold on the police market that the Crown Victoria once did, but it’s a strong market for Ford.

“To meet the continued strong demand for the Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid and other Ford hybrid vehicles, the 2024 model year Explorer will be offered only with the fuel-efficient 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost, which returns an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. Offers. combined fuel economy, and the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6,” commented Ford spokesman Mike Levin. green car report, “Those two engines account for the majority of Explorer sales.”

The Explorer Hybrid is a pretty old hybrid on today’s market anyway. It uses a 3.3-liter naturally-aspirated V6 and a small 44-horsepower electric motor on the transmission input shaft. This is supplied by an even smaller 1.5 kWh lithium battery packed under the rear seat. The seven-seater behemoth was EPA rated at just 25 miles per gallon in combined use, a mere 2 mpg improvement compared to the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost model.

Police departments apparently prefer hybrid models as the cars often sit idle for long periods of time. Lithium batteries potentially allow officers to power accessories without running the engine too much, thereby reducing fuel consumption and improving wear and maintenance costs.

The next time a police chase ends with a bystander being crushed to death, be thankful the police are more environmentally conscious.

Source: jalopnik.com