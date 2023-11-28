Ford has lost nearly 400 participants from its EV dealer program

After asking its dealers to join “an epic journey of permanent expansion”, Ford revealed that more than two-thirds of its dealers had joined about a year ago. However, about 400 dealers have since dropped out of the program.

Ford last year asked its dealership network to be part of the automaker’s “revolutionary” EV transformation.

In December, CEO Jim Farley revealed that 1,920 dealers joined the program. Of those, 1,659 dealers chose the higher “Certified Elite” level.

Another 261 went with the “certified” level. The lower tier requires an initial investment of $500K and includes repairs and maintenance and a public DC fast charger. For approximately $1-$1.2 million, dealers can opt for the higher “Elite” tier, which includes an additional fast charger, demo units, instant replenishment, and presence on Ford.com.

One automotive news Reports last week revealed that Ford will ease EV dealer requirements following “market changes.” The program has received its fair share of criticism. Last week, Illinois’ State Motor Vehicle Board handed Ford dealers a victory, as about 26 of them argued that the company’s EV program violated state laws.

Changes include fewer L2 chargers and an extended installation time frame. Dealer training will also be cut in half to about $20K.

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Ford has lost participants from its EV dealer program

A company spokesperson said Electrek It said last week that the changes “are related to changes in the market, not the outcome of the Illinois outcome.”

Ford said it would appeal the decision. “Ford stands by its voluntary Model E program,” a spokesperson said. The program is designed to ensure that Ford and its dealers “provide a class-leading experience to EV customers.”

The news comes as Ford said it would ease restrictions in January, including allowing dealers to change tiers or opt-out.

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Facility in Dearborn, Michigan (Source: Ford)

According to One According to the report, around 400 dealers have opted out of Ford’s EV sales program since December.

To keep up with Tesla and other direct-to-consumer rivals, Ford will create “retail replenishment centers” where certified Elite dealers can replenish stock. Ford said the changes will help cut costs and are designed to “improve the speed and efficiency in which dealers and, therefore, customers can get their EVs.”

Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

According to a company spokesperson, specific dealers will keep “limited” stock for customer test drives.

Ford said Monday that enrollment in its EV dealer program has fallen to about 1,550, or about 53% of its network.

Farley said competitors like Tesla have a $2K advantage because of their DTC sales model. He stressed that the company needed to reduce costs to compete.

Rather than cutting out the middleman, Ford executive chairman Bill Ford said the company was “betting on the dealers”, explaining, “We’re not going to go direct.”

However, Ford added, “But we need expertise.” The EV Dealer Program was designed to do just that. But due to opposition from dealers, Ford is relaxing the requirements.

The move comes after Ford announced several major delays to its EV plans. Ford is scaling back EV spending totaling about $12 billion.

It cut one in three shifts at its EV plant in Michigan, where the F-150 Lightning is built. CFO John Lawler said the company had “removed some production of the Mustang Mach-E” last month. “We are also slowing down a number of investments, including the decision with SK On to delay the second BlueOval SK JV battery plant in Kentucky,” he noted.

Meanwhile, foreign rivals like Hyundai see the US EV market as an opportunity and are doubling down on their plans.

