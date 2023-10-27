Ford, GM and even Tesla are warning about the EV market

At least in the US, electric vehicle sales have reached a tipping point. Research firm Kelley Blue Book (KBB) found that US EV sales surpassed 313,000 in the third quarter, up nearly 50% from a year earlier, with EV market share reaching 7.9% – the highest ever is the highest level. But this milestone may not be enough for automakers looking to spend billions on the EV transition.

“A great product is no longer enough in the EV business. We have to be absolutely competitive on cost,” Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley said in a third-quarter earnings call Thursday night. Ford recently halted a $12 billion investment in its EV projects until it needs “capacity.” Ford said in its earnings report that U.S. EV buyers were “unwilling to pay a premium.” [EVs] Over gas or hybrid vehicles, EV prices and profitability have declined rapidly.

Although Ford said it is excited about its upcoming Gen 2 and Gen 3 EVs, the company’s gloomy assessment of the U.S. electric market matches a report from GM (GM) earlier this week.

“We are also controlling the pace of EV production in North America to protect our pricing, accommodate slower near-term growth in demand, and implement engineering efficiency and other improvements, reducing production of our vehicles.” Expensive will become more profitable.” CEO Mary Barra said in her Q3 shareholder letter. GM stepped up its EV truck expansion earlier this month, citing “increasing EV demand” as the main reason for slowing its EV truck volumes.

Even Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, perhaps the biggest EV evangelist in the industry, poured cold water on the EV market and the general economic landscape. Musk said in Tesla’s conference call last Wednesday that the company is delaying construction of its upcoming gigafactory in Mexico due to concerns about global economic conditions resulting from rising interest rates, making financing cars more expensive for consumers Due to which the demand has reduced.

“I’m concerned about the high interest rate environment we’re in,” Musk said. He added, “I can’t emphasize enough how important the cost is. ….we have to make our products more affordable so that people can buy [them],

Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at automotive research firm Edmunds, agrees with Musk. “The current high-interest environment also doesn’t favor convincing consumers to explore less-established auto technology, and costs are already putting EVs out of reach for many consumers,” Caldwell told Yahoo Finance. Is.” “After a decade of big spending driven by low interest rates, consumers are now finding themselves needing to economize.”

New research from J.D. Power on Friday morning puts the automaker’s concerns about pricing and consumer concerns in sharp contrast to once-rosy EV sales projections.

“However, a complicating factor that could impact EV sales in the near term is the pricing imbalance that currently exists between EVs and ICEs. [internal combustion engine] vehicles in the rapidly growing compact SUV segment,” JD Power noted in its report. “Currently, the selling price of a mass-market compact EV SUV is around $52,000. That compares to just $34,000 for a mass-market ICE SUV. Meanwhile, ICE vehicles in compact premium price The SUV segment is trading at around $53,000, while the compact premium SUV segment has EVs selling for $60,000 or more.

Despite concerns about pricing, J.D. Power believes critical mass has already been hit with EVs, and the firm expects retail EV sales to reach 3 million by the end of this year and the end of the third quarter of 2024. It is estimated to reach 4 million by 2017.

J.D. Power says one area that will help sales starting next year is that the $7,500 EV tax credit can be used immediately at the point of sale for those eligible instead of waiting for a tax refund. “This is a significant departure from the current implementation of the credit, under which eligible buyers do not receive the credit until they receive their tax return,” J.D. Power said in its report.

While it is good to extend the tax credit, it seems that buyers will need more incentives to bridge the price gap between EVs and gas-powered cars and cover the increased financing costs that result from the higher rates. This doesn’t even begin to consider range anxiety and lack of charging infrastructure, which 77% of respondents to the Yahoo Finance/Ipsos EV poll found to be of most concern when considering an EV.

“The infrastructure for charging is the elephant in the room. The expansion of charging infrastructure should coincide with the growing acceptance of EVs, if not before, Edmunds Caldwell said.

GM, Ford and even Tesla holding cash in reserves and deploying it when economic conditions stabilize seems to be the best decision, at least from a Wall Street perspective.

“Ford’s balance sheet remains flush with liquidity to fund the transition to electrified vehicles and software services, as well as provide a buffer should the next recession occur,” Morningstar analyst David Whiston wrote in a note to clients Friday morning. ” “This substantial funding gives Ford time to reinvent itself, and more time to control costs as needed.”

It seems like the White House goal of 50% EV sales by 2030 is lofty and overly optimistic at this point, whereas only a few years ago policymakers believed Americans wouldn’t even need convincing to go electric. Will happen.

Caldwell said there is a possibility of potholes on the road. “While the global shift toward EVs is inevitable, the path to mass adoption may be hindered by periods of slow progress, which is the phase we find ourselves in right now,” he said.

