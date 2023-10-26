Ford Earnings Preview: Profit Forecast and EV Unit Outlook in Focus After UAW Deal

As Ford (F) is set to report third-quarter earnings after the bell, investors are eager to hear about the tentative deal it struck with the United Auto Workers (UAW) on a labor contract. The results also came as cross-town rival GM reported strong earnings but withdrew its guidance due to the labor stoppage.

For the quarter, Ford is expected to report topline revenue of $41.21 billion, which would be a nearly 11% improvement from a year earlier, but down from the $45.0 billion reported in the second quarter. Ford is also expected to report adjusted EPS of $0.47 and adjusted net income of $1.874 billion.

Last quarter, Ford raised its full-year 2023 guidance for adjusted EBIT to between $11 billion and $12 billion, and also raised its adjusted free cash flow forecast to between $6.5 billion and $7 billion. Whether it maintains this forecast or makes adjustments in light of reaching a labor agreement will be critical to the results.

GM (GM) said this week it was necessary to withdraw its forecast because of the labor uncertainty brought on by the UAW and President Sean Fain’s stand-up strike tactics.

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman estimates the labor strike will cost Ford about $145 million in the third quarter. GM reported that the strike caused the company a $200 million loss in the third quarter, and an $800 million loss in pre-tax earnings since the strike began on November 15.

The UAW said its tentative agreement with Ford includes a 25% base wage increase through April 2028 and will cumulatively increase top wages by more than 30% to more than $40 an hour and starting wages by 68% to $28 an hour. Will be done more than. The lowest paid workers at Ford will receive raises of more than 150% over the life of the agreement, with some workers receiving increases of 85% immediately after ratification.

The UAW also revealed that COLA (cost of living allowance) provisions were reinstated, along with a new three-year pay progression scale (previously it was eight years) as well as the elimination of wage levels. The union said it has secured benefits for workers with pension and 401(k) plans, but did not provide specific details.

In addition to the labor agreement, Q3 will report for the third time performance in its three main business lines – Ford Blue for gas-powered cars, Ford Model E for its EV business, and Ford Pro for its commercial and super duty truck business. Bloomberg makes the following estimates for those units:

ford blue Revenue: $23.93 billion EBIT: $1.94 billion

ford model e Revenue: $2.34 billion EBIT loss: $1.27 billion

ford pro Revenue: $14.65 billion EBIT: $2.16 billion



Of note, for its Model E EV business, Ford is projecting a loss of $4.5 billion for the unit in 2023. Ford may update this figure as it introduces additional price cuts for both the F-150 Lightning EV pickup and the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV.

Earlier this month Ford reported US Q3 sales of 500,504 units, up 7.7% from a year earlier, with F-Series truck sales up 13.4% compared to last year’s third quarter. Ford reported that hybrid sales increased by 41.4% and EV sales also increased by 14.8%.

