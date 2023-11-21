Ford is scaling back plans for a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan as consumers move toward electric vehicles more slowly than expected, labor costs are rising and the company is looking to cut costs.

DETROIT – Ford Motor is scaling back plans for a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan as consumers move to electric vehicles more slowly than expected, labor costs are rising and the company is looking to cut costs.

Ford executives, including CEO Jim Farley and Chairman Bill Ford, initially announced the facility in February. It soon became a political target because of its ties to Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL. The plant is a wholly owned Ford subsidiary, but the American automaker is licensing technology from CATL to produce new lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries for EVs.

Ford said Tuesday it is cutting production capacity by about 43% to 20 gigawatt hours per year and reducing expected employment from 2,500 jobs to 1,700 jobs. The company declined to disclose how much it would invest in the plant. Based on reduced capacity, this would still be an investment of approximately $2 billion.

The decision reflects the recent retreat from EVs by automakers globally. Demand for the vehicles is lower than expected due to high costs and challenges with the supply chain and battery technologies, among other issues.

The cuts at the Marshall, Michigan plant are part of Ford’s plan to cut or delay about $12 billion in EV investments announced last month. The company will also postpone construction of another electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky.

The Ford chief said, “We looked at all factors. These include the demand and expected growth for EVs, our business plans, our product cycle plans, affordability and business to ensure that we make a sustainable business out of this plant.” Can make.” communications officer Mark Truby said during a media briefing. “Having assessed all this, we are now ready to confirm that we are moving forward with the plant, albeit at a slightly smaller size and scope than what we originally announced.”

Ford Motor Company Chief Executive Bill Ford announced during a press conference in Romulus, Michigan on February 13, 2023 that Ford Motor is partnering with Chinese-based, Amperex Technology to build an all-electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan Will partner.

Truby said the plant is still expected to open in 2026, even though the company halted production at the facility for about two months during collective bargaining with the United Auto Workers. Talks ended last week as Ford-UAW workers ratified an agreement that included significant wage increases and a path to a record deal for battery workers at the plant if the union organizes.

The UAW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Truby, increased labor costs influenced Ford’s decision to reduce the plans. Ford CFO John Lawler said last month that the new deal would add $850 to $900 to labor costs per assembled vehicle.

Lawler declined to estimate how much the deal, which runs through April 2028, would cost the company. Deutsche Bank anticipated raising $6.2 billion over the terms of the deal.

Truby said, “We are still very bullish on EVs and our EV strategy, but clearly, while there is growth in the U.S. and around the world, clearly, the growth is not at the rate that we and others had expected. ” , “We’re trying to be smart about this and how we proceed.”

The plant has received political opposition from federal and local officials, including opposition from residents of a rural Michigan town. Amid rising tensions between the US and China, US lawmakers have also sought to review the licensing deal between Ford and CATL.

Truby reiterated Tuesday that the company still believes licensing the technology rather than importing batteries from overseas is better business for the company and the US. This plant is expected to be the first in the US to produce LFP batteries.

Lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries produced by the plant will be deployed instead of the expensive lithium-ion or nickel cobalt manganese batteries that Ford is currently using. The new batteries are expected to provide various benefits at a lower cost, helping Ford increase EV production and profit margins.

Ford, which is currently sourcing LFP batteries from CATL, follows Tesla in using LFP batteries in a portion of its vehicles to reduce the amount of cobalt needed to make battery cells and high-voltage battery packs. Is.

