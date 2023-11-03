Ford buys EV charging startup to help save its electric dreams

Ford has bought an electric charging startup called AMP, TechCrunch reports.

The automaker aims to improve its charging technology to accelerate its stalled EV momentum.

Automakers are proving to be very cautious about EVs, with Ford pausing spending of $12 billion.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Ford is buying an electric charging startup as it tries to reinvigorate its major EV push.

The auto giant is buying Auto Motive Power (AMP), an electric charging startup that makes battery management software, as it looks to overhaul its charging technology and reduce the cost of its electric vehicles.

Ford confirmed to Insider that California-based AMP, which also makes charging technology for drones and “Hyperloop” transportation systems, will be incorporated into the company.

A Ford representative said, “AMP is an energy management company that has earned a top reputation in leading battery management and power conversion systems and has a group of talented engineers and technology that Ford is incorporating and integrating into our EV plans.” Is.”

“Ford is focused on accelerating EV adoption and improving charging experiences for more customers. This move is about accelerating that effort with excellence.”

The AMP deal was first reported by TechCrunch.

The move comes soon after Ford said Postpone $12 billion in EV spending And work on several major projects, including a new battery factory in Kentucky, has been halted.

Speaking after Ford’s third-quarter results, executives acknowledged that although it is still committed to battery-powered vehicles, Demand was slower than expected ,

in an interview with the new york times Last month, Executive Chairman Bill Ford warned that drivers are unwilling to pay big premiums for electric vehicles, and that the auto industry needs to bring prices down before fully adopting EVs.

Other car makers have taken a Similarly, cautious approach towards electric vehicles also In recent months, many ambitious targets have been abandoned amid slowing demand.

GM said it would abandon its goal of making 100,000 EVs in the second half of 2023. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz CFO Harald Wilhelm told analysts that the EV sector is a “A very cruel place” And warned that the current market is not sustainable for many automakers.

However, Tesla has continued to reject predictions that increased competition will harm its position as the Western world’s largest EV maker.

The Elon Musk-owned carmaker has persuaded several rivals, including the US, to use its charging network Ford and GM ,

on Wednesday, subaru It became the latest carmaker to join the club, announcing plans to adopt Tesla’s North American charging standard for its EVs from 2025.

Source: www.businessinsider.com