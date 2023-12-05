Forbes partners with Galax to create Web3 community – Cryptosaurus

Taha Ahmed, chief growth officer at Forbes, said the collaboration with Galax reflects the duo’s “shared vision of pushing the boundaries of traditional loyalty programs”.

American business magazine Forbes is partnering with Galax to build its Web3 community. Forbes announces partnership through a new account forbesweb3 Built for the community on X. The global media company hopes to leverage Galax’s technology for a seamless user experience.

Forbes has already launched several initiatives in the Web3 area. Thus, the partnership with Galax is the latest in such moves. In 2021, the media company sold an NFT of its latest issue on Nifty Gateway. It hosted a virtual party for its members at The Sandbox in 2022 and opened a store at the 2023 Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week. Similarly, Forbes published its Under 30 list on Blockchain this year.

pushing the boundaries

Taha Ahmed, chief growth officer at Forbes, said the collaboration with Galax reflects the duo’s “shared vision of pushing the boundaries of traditional loyalty programs”. Galax co-founder Charles Wayne shared similar sentiments.

Wayne said:

“We are excited to see how our platform can help revolutionize loyalty campaigns and set new standards in the industry.”

Accordingly, starting December 4, Forbes is inviting its members to join its Web3 community. To start, participants must complete social tasks on Galax. These functions are designed to promote user engagement while providing a glimpse of the practical applications of blockchain.

By completing social tasks, participants will earn Web3 rewards. They will also climb leaderboards, which aims to promote a community perspective. In addition to Web3 Rewards, users can also enjoy exclusive rewards such as complimentary Forbes subscriptions and premium Forbes-branded merchandise. Ultimately, the campaign will lead to the creation of NFTs in the spring of 2024.

Fostering community through Web3

In addition to loyalty rewards, Wayne envisions brands building stronger customer relationships by leveraging Web3 technology. Like Wen, Forbes Chief Technology Officer Vadim Supitsky also believes this to be true.

“We envision this space as a place where our community will gather, make new connections, learn, discover new ideas, be entertained and have fun,” Supitsky explained.

As a result, Galax has announced that the Forbes Web3 campaign will take place again. “Future activities and experiences await, so stay tuned,” it says.

Following the announcement, Galax Token (GAL) jumped to $1.63 and was up more than 4% at the time of writing.

Next Altcoin News, Blockchain News, Cryptocurrency News, News Thank You!

You have successfully joined our subscriber list.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech