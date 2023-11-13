Forbes mobile app shifts to Kotlin multiplatform

Forbes magazine has long been known for its business content and prestigious lists like the Forbes 400. Now the century-old publisher is taking a technological leap forward by using the Kotlin multiplatform to build its latest mobile app.

Kotlin multiplatform allows developers to write business logic code once and reuse it across multiple platforms like iOS, Android, and web. This means Forbes can significantly reduce development costs and time to market for its mobile app.

Using Kotlin multiplatform we can share more than 80% of our business logic across iOS and Android. This lets us introduce new features to both platforms simultaneously with a small fraction of the engineering effort.

Multiplatform is a flexible option

Most projects undergo revisions. We were able to make some internal releases, get feedback, and iterate quickly. Creating a media app, details in design, engineering, marketing, product and many other matters.

We decided to focus on iOS first, using SwiftUI to build the interface and Kotlin for everything else. This technological choice allowed us to build a strong team.

The new Kotlin-powered Forbes app launched on iOS in September. It includes features like the most popular news feeds, a search section for other publications, and uninterrupted access to Forbes’ vast article archives.

The team has already been able to release a Fast Follow version based on user feedback, it was a quick and seamless process. This is likely driven by the fast release cadence and shared logic enabled by Kotlin multiplatform.

The app also takes advantage of Kotlin’s strong community support. There are many open source Kotlin libraries that we can use, from coroutines for async processing to serialization for transforming data. This allows us to focus on our core business capabilities versus building infrastructure.

For other publishers looking to expand their mobile presence, Kotlin Multiplatform presents an interesting path forward. By sharing logic across platforms, development teams can create feature-rich apps faster. This allows brands to better engage users across devices with a unified experience.

Business Benefits of Kotlin Multiplatform

Forbes’ move to Kotlin multiplatform brings significant business benefits:

Fast feature delivery

By sharing more than 80% of the logic across iOS and Android, Forbes can roll out new features simultaneously on both platforms. We also have the ability to pause or customize features based on the specific platform. This allows the team to innovate and respond to market needs faster than developing for each OS separately.

low development costs

With a single codebase, Forbes saves substantial engineering time and effort compared to building two separate apps. Less duplicate work means lower overall development costs.

shared business logic

Core business capabilities like profiles, archives and analytics can be written once and then reused. This avoids costly duplication of business logic across different platforms.

Take advantage of open-source plugins

Forbes uses rich open-source plugins for needs like async processing and serialization. This allows them to focus engineering on core app functionality versus building infrastructure.

Enhanced User Experience

With faster feature delivery and shared logic, Forbes can deliver a more unified and engaging user experience across devices. By taking advantage of shared and native code, the latest features of Apple and Android can be taken advantage of.

potential challenges

However, Kotlin multiplatform also brings some challenges:

Learning curve for new developers in Kotlin

Less mature cross-platform libraries vs. native iOS/Android

Platform differences still need to be handled

Some performance tradeoffs vs optimized native code

You have to decide when you will use native or shared

conclusion

By strategically leveraging Kotlin multiplatform, Forbes streamlines mobile development while delivering better user value through faster feature delivery, lower costs, shared business logic, and better user experience.

So, while Forbes continues to provide thought leadership through decades of respected journalism, the company is also a leader in technology thanks to Kotlin. This powerful combination should position Forbes well for continued success in the mobile era.