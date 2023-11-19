Meet the inspiring leaders, dreamers, creators and athletes influencing the future of MENA

The 2023 cohort consists of 145 individuals representing 22 nationalities, including a variety of scientists, researchers, artists and entrepreneurs.

The Egyptians dominate with 44 individuals.

24.8% of the honorees on the list are based in Egypt.

Forbes Middle East is hosting its flagship Under 30 Summit in El Gouna, Egypt in January 2024.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has unveiled its highly anticipated sixth annual 30 Under 30 list, showcasing the region’s most extraordinary young talents making waves across industries. This year’s list highlights 120 entries spanning four main categories: commerce and finance, entertainment, science and technology, and social impact. There are 30 entries in each category.

To be eligible for the 30 Under 30 list, applicants must be under 30 years of age as on December 31, 2022, which means anyone born in 1993 or later was eligible to be included in the list. Candidates can have any nationality but their primary influence must be in MENA.

To find the region’s most promising young talent, Forbes Middle East evaluated more than 600 applications across multiple rounds of assessment. A shortlist of 240 candidates was evaluated by independent external judges, all experts in their respective fields. Factors such as the candidates’ impact on their industry, market, society and future prospects were considered. Quantitative data such as money collected, prizes won, revenue, value of deals, number of people influenced, number of subscribers and number of social media followers were also taken into account.

The Class of 2023 celebrates the achievements of 145 individuals representing 22 nationalities, with Egyptians leading the way with 44 individuals, followed by 15 Saudis, 14 Lebanese, 13 Emiratis and 10 Jordanians. All honorees are based in the Middle East or have their primary business or conduct their main activities in the region. They span 20 countries, showcasing the diversity and influence of the region’s emerging leaders. The United Arab Emirates is home to the largest number of listed ones, with 43 located in the Emirates, 36 in Egypt, 14 in Saudi Arabia, nine in Lebanon and six in Jordan.

While each category has 30 entries, commerce and finance have the highest number with 44 individuals, followed by science and technology and social impact with 34 each, and entertainment with 33. The impressive list of honorees includes Egyptian table tennis champion Hana Goda, who is the youngest inductee at just 15, and 18-year-old Iraqi weightlifter Ali Ammar Rubiawi. The average age of everyone on the list is 26.6 years. This list also includes Egyptian rappers Veg and sports stars Mayar Sharif, Hana Gowda, Basant Hamida and Sara Sameer.

Of the 145 individuals, 107 are entrepreneurs, making up 74% of the list. If a business had two co-founders or more under the age of 30, they were counted as one entry. Notably, Abdullah Abu Sheikh leads UAE-based Astra Tech, the most funded company on the list. The 28-year-old received $500 million from G42 in 2022.

Forbes Middle East is now finalizing an exciting agenda for its flagship Under 30 Summit in El Gouna, Egypt in January 2024, which will gather together the Middle East’s esteemed Under 30 community, investors and business leaders. Click here for more information.

Click here To see the entire Forbes Middle East 2023 class of 30 Under 30.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed version of Forbes for the Arab world, supporting inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms deliver news covering billionaires, business, investing, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership and luxury lifestyle. Featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, this monthly magazine is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital editions available online to both a regional and global audience. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, drawing on its extensive research to publish original lists that adhere to rigorous methodologies. Its content attracts a wide audience of business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and ambitious and influential executives.

Media Contact: Raquel Aboultaif – [email protected]

Source: www.zawya.com