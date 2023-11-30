Sam Bankman-Fried was part of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Finance class in 2021. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Not many people have turned out to be as bright in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Forbes has compiled a “Hall of Shame”, highlighting some of the names they now regret choosing.

These include Sam Bankman-Fried and Martin Shkreli, among others – and most are in the finance sector.

Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list celebrates the achievements of young people who have made their mark in various fields. Unfortunately, some of these selections are now a bit questionable, to say the least.

It’s even become something of a meme with users x just kidding About federal officials investigating people on the list.

Announcing this year’s lists on Tuesday, Forbes acknowledged that there are some selections “we wish we could take back.”

Its “Hall of Shame” begins – appropriately enough – with Sam Bankman-FriedCo-founder of FTX who was on the 30 Under 30 Finance list in 2021.

Forbes estimated the then-29-year-old’s net worth to be more than $26 billion – only Mark Zuckerberg had made that much money at such a young age. A CoinDesk report last year revealed how FTX had an extremely close relationship with its sister trading firm, Alameda.

A few days later, FTX filed for bankruptcy. Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried and other executives used client funds for luxuries and possessions. Bankman-Fried was convicted of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy earlier this month.

Former co-CEO of Alameda, Caroline Alison, testified against him after he pleaded guilty to seven crimes. She was in the Forbes Finance Class of 2022 – and is also in the Hall of Shame.

Caroline Ellison was on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list last year. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

martin shkreli, aka “Pharma Bro”, appeared on the 30 Under 30 list in 2013 – and reappeared in the Forbes Hall of Shame a decade later. He gained notoriety after increasing the price of a drug used to treat parasitic infections from $17.50 to $750.

In an unrelated case, he served four years in prison for falsifying financial statements and attempting to manipulate a stock.

Martin Shkreli, aka “Pharma Bro.” Craig Ruttle/AP

2019 finance class included charlie jevis, who founded a startup called Frank that reportedly helped college students get financial aid. After Frank claimed it had 4.25 million users, it was sold to JPMorgan Chase for $175 million in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed by the bank.

The Justice Department said that Javis defrauded JPMorgan, because Frank actually had only 250,000 users. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including fraud and conspiracy.

Other people listed in Forbes’ Hall of Shame include nate paulA real estate investor whose business was worth nearly $1 billion before he lied to lenders and was charged with fraud and conspiracy in June.

Lucas DuplanClinkle, CEO and co-founder of Clinkle, via TechCrunch

And lucas duplanFounder of fintech firm Clinkle, which raised $30 million in its seed round from the likes of Peter Thiel and Andreessen Horowitz — before it all fell apart, as Business Insider reported in 2014. Its much-touted plan for a mobile payments product never materialized, employees quit and investors demanded their money back.

30 Under 30 outside finance class, gun rights activist cody wilson Also creates a hall of shame. While a law student, he became famous for posting blueprints online that allowed anyone to 3D print a working gun. In 2019, he had to register as a sex offender after paying $500 to have sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Cody Wilson posted blueprints of 3D printable guns online. Kelly West/Reuters

and there is steph corey, co-founder of Away, a luggage company. He made the 2018 retail and ecommerce list, before The Verge reported that he bullied colleagues and imposed harsh workloads, leading to his resignation.

The final two in Forbes’ Hall of Shame are both media types.

James O’KeefeThe founder of the conservative Project Veritas was ousted in February after 13 years in charge, accused of misusing donor money for purposes such as private jet flights.

and there is Phadria PrendergrastEditor-in-chief of Women of the City magazine, who made the 2023 list. Ironically, this was a Forbes investigation which claimed she was involved in a “pay-to-play operation where coverage was purchased for cash” – allegations she has denied.

