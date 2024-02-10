For the rest of 2024, furniture is likely to be a buyers' and renters' market. bill mclaughlin

With January market season in the rearview mirror, there are a few things that are coming rapidly into focus. The first is that whatever challenges ended in 2023 did not go away with the turning of the pages of the calendar.

Retail was soft and will remain soft. If any further proof of this was needed, it can be found in the increasing number of retailers that are filing Chapter 11, laying off employees or closing their doors. Industry experts suggest that, for all those who have already been laid off or laid off, there are many more who are just one bad month away from joining the questionable parade.

Not surprisingly, the outlook for the manufacturing sector is not much better. In fact, it may be worse, because despite widespread efforts to reduce numbers, retail inventories remain so high that sales are not yet generating equivalent demand for finished products. Follow it through the supply chain, and you’ll see that component suppliers are also struggling and needing to trim their sails.

There is little in the economic outlook to suggest that things will change in the near term. Most executives who spoke with Furniture Today this year pointed to the second half of the year as the earliest they expect things to pick up. The remainder point to 2025 as the earliest we will see a recovery.

Barring a significant shift in the housing market – home costs are still rising and interest rates are expected to remain above 6% through the end of the year – the battle for market share is only going to intensify.

That fight has already claimed the lives of some victims and is increasingly dividing the industry into buyers and sellers. The combination of increased interest rates and myriad high-profile closures has swung the pendulum in favor of buyers who may be more selective in their pursuit of value or clearly additive strategic acquisitions.

The ongoing consolidation of purchasing power in retail is driving corresponding efforts among manufacturers to increase the breadth of their product offerings. You’ll notice that the majority of recent M&A activity has been driven by companies adding complementary product categories to their existing portfolios. It is expected that this will continue and gain further momentum in the coming year.

It shouldn’t be a surprise if many of the companies that have been rumored to be up for sale over the past year and a half are faced with the choice of accepting price cuts or joining the ranks of those that have closed their doors.

Similarly, those currently looking to change jobs will face stiff competition from hundreds of people who have recently entered the market as a result of closures or layoffs that have spread like wildfire in the industry.

The phrase getting paid in 2024 will increase competition, and this will apply to all areas of business. Those who can be determined and still maintain the flexibility to adjust to an unpredictable market can make huge amounts of money from the business. Those who can’t…

Source: www.furnituretoday.com