For the first time the bionic hand actually merges with the user's nervous and skeletal systems

A highly integrated bionic hand among many others. (Credit: Ortiz-Catalan et al., Sci Rob., 2023)

In a world increasingly dependent on the fusion of man and machine, the limits of what is possible are being stretched beyond imagination. This narrative is brought to life through the story of Karin, a woman who lost her right hand in a tragic farming accident two decades ago.

Her heartbreaking quote reflects her ordeal, “It felt as if my hand was constantly in a meat grinder, causing high levels of stress and causing me to take high doses of various painkillers.” Yet, his life changed dramatically due to cutting-edge bionic innovation.

A new dawn in prosthetic technology

After her accident, Karin not only had to deal with pain in her limbs, but traditional prostheses also seemed inadequate. Their unreliability and discomfort made daily tasks an uphill struggle. However, the unprecedented fusion of man and machine marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

The traditional pain points of prostheses revolve around two challenges: mechanical attachment and reliable control. A large percentage of amputees often reject even the most technologically advanced prostheses because of these shortcomings.

But Karin’s story takes a transformative turn when a pioneering group of engineers and surgeons come together to create a cutting-edge human-machine interface. For those who want to visualize the innovation, the video below can be viewed widely.

the brain behind the magic

This revolutionary research was led by Professor Max Ortiz Catalan. As Head of Neural Prosthetics Research at the Bionics Institute of Australia and Founder of the Center for Bionics and Pain Research (CBPR) in Sweden, Prof. The Catalans are no strangers to the complex intricacies of bionic technology.

Speaking about the life-changing innovation, he says, “Karin was the first person with a below-the-elbow amputation to receive this new concept of a highly integrated bionic hand, which can be used independently and reliably in daily life. May go.”

In particular, the challenges of below-the-elbow amputations are manifold. The two bones, the radius and ulna, must be aligned and loaded equally, while the space available for implanted and artificial components is limited. Nevertheless, Prof. Catalan’s team overcame these obstacles to create a neuromusculoskeletal implant that bridges the gap between the user’s biological control system, their nervous system, and the electronic control system of the prosthesis.

The first person with a below-the-elbow amputation to receive a bionic arm directly connected to his neuromusculoskeletal system. (Credit: Ortiz-Catalan et al., Sci Rob., 2023)

In Karin’s words, this success means not only “better control over my prostheses, but above all, my pain has decreased. Today, I need much less medication.”

At the heart of this innovative bionic technology lies the process of osseointegration. In short, it involves covering bone tissue with titanium to create a strong mechanical connection. Leading expert in the osseointegration domain, Prof. “The biological integration of titanium implants into bone tissue creates opportunities to further advance amputee care,” explains Ricard Brånemark.

Karin with her integrated bionic arm and Professor Max Ortiz Catalan. (Credit: Ortiz-Catalan et al., Sci Rob., 2023)

Synergy of surgery and robotics

Nerves and muscles play an important role in maximizing the functionality of a prosthesis. Dr. Paolo Sassu, who has an admirable track record in reconstructive surgery, led the team that rerouted the nerves and muscles to Karin’s remaining limb. His insights underline the importance of choosing the right solution for disabilities, be it biological or bionic.

This collaborative effort also included the “DTOP project” funded by the European Commission. Coordinator of Scuola Sant’Anna of Pisa, Prof. Christian Cipriani emphasizes the powerful impact of the merger of top-notch artificial and robotic technologies.

Highly integrated bionic hand in use. (Credit: Ortiz-Catalan et al., Sci Rob., 2023)

One such wonder is Mia Hand, developed by Presilia. With unique motor and sensory components, this robotic hand ensures that users can perform 80% of daily activities. Dr. Francesco Clemente, Managing Director of Presilia, explains the holistic vision behind the Mia Hand, emphasizing its technical prowess as well as its aesthetic appeal.

Karin’s touching journey from despair to hope highlights the limitless possibilities that arise when innovation meets compassion. Today, she stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the transformative power of science and technology. As the world moves forward, stories like Karin’s serve as testament to human resilience and the constant quest to make life better through research and innovation.

