For the first time in the US, a commercial plant begins pulling carbon from the air

In an open-air warehouse in California’s Central Valley, 40-foot-high racks hold hundreds of trays filled with white powder, which becomes layered as it absorbs carbon dioxide from the sky.

The start-up that built the facility, Heirloom Carbon Technologies, calls it the first commercial plant in the United States to use direct air capture, which involves vacuuming greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Another plant is in the works in Iceland, and some scientists say the technology could be key to fighting climate change.

Heirloom will take carbon dioxide pulled from the air and permanently seal the gas in concrete, where it can no longer warm the planet. To generate revenue, the company is selling carbon removal credits to companies that pay a premium to offset their own emissions. Microsoft has already signed a deal with Heirloom to remove 315,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The company’s first facility in Tracy, Calif., which opened Thursday, is much smaller. The plant can absorb a maximum of 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is equivalent to the exhaust of about 200 cars. But Heirloom expects to expand rapidly.

“We want to get to millions of tonnes of production per year,” said Shashank Samala, the company’s chief executive officer. “That means copying and pasting this basic design over and over again.”

The idea of ​​using technology to suck carbon dioxide from the sky has gone from science fiction to big business. Hundreds of start-ups have emerged. In August the Biden administration awarded $1.2 billion to several companies, including Heirloom, to help build large direct air capture plants in Texas and Louisiana. Companies like Airbus and JPMorgan Chase are spending millions to buy carbon removal credits to meet corporate climate promises.

Critics say many of the artificial methods of removing carbon dioxide from the air are wildly expensive, in the range of $600 per ton or more, and some fear they could distract from efforts to reduce emissions. Environmentalists are wary of oil companies investing in the technology, fearing it could be used to prolong the use of fossil fuels.

Others say it is necessary to try. Scientists say nations have delayed cutting greenhouse gas emissions for so long, that it is nearly impossible to keep global warming at relatively tolerable levels unless countries both cut emissions rapidly and in the middle. We do not remove billions of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over the century, far more than could be achieved simply by planting trees.

“The science is clear: cutting carbon emissions through renewable energy alone will not prevent the harm caused by climate change,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who planned to attend the opening of the Heirloom facility. Said. “Direct air capture technology is a game-changing tool that gives us the opportunity to remove the carbon pollution that has been produced in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution.”

carbon absorbing rocks

Heirloom’s technology relies on a simple piece of chemistry: Limestone, one of the most abundant rocks on the planet, is formed when calcium oxide combines with carbon dioxide. In nature, that process takes years. Heirloom speeds it up.

At the California plant, workers heat limestone to 1,650 degrees Fahrenheit in a furnace powered by renewable electricity. Carbon dioxide is released from the limestone and pumped into storage tanks.

The remaining calcium oxide, which looks like flour, is then doused with water and spread into large trays, which are moved by robots to tower-high racks and placed in the open air. Within three days, the white powder absorbs carbon dioxide and turns back into limestone. Then it returns to the kiln and repeats the cycle.

“That’s the beauty of it, it’s just rocks on a tray,” Mr. Samala, who co-founded Heirloom in 2020, said. The hardest part, he added, was adjusting variables such as particle size, tray spacing and moisture to accelerate absorption.

Carbon dioxide still needs to be dealt with. In California, Heirloom works with CarbonCure, a company that mixes the gas into concrete, where it becomes mineralized and can no longer escape into the air. In future projects, Heirloom also plans to bury carbon dioxide by pumping it into underground storage wells.

Heirloom won’t disclose its exact cost, but experts estimate that direct air capturing currently costs about $600 to $1,000 per ton of carbon dioxide, making it by far the most expensive way to curb emissions. Even after the new federal tax credit of up to $180 per ton.

Heirloom has set a long-term target of $100 per ton and aims to get there in part through economies of scale and mass-produced components. For its next plant, planned in Louisiana, Heirloom will use a more efficient furnace and a denser layout to save land costs.

“We’ve seen it with solar panels, gas turbines. As you deploy more, the costs go down,” said Julio Friedman, chief scientist at Carbon Direct, a consulting firm. “There are many reasons to think that this could happen here as well.”

Finding enough clean energy for an energy-intensive process can be a challenge. In California, Heirloom paid a local provider to add more renewable electricity to the grid. But experts say care needs to be taken to ensure that direct air capture plants do not inadvertently increase emissions from the power sector by diverting wind or solar power elsewhere.

“If a company says it’s removing a ton of carbon dioxide, it’s important to make sure everything is accounted for,” said Danny Cullenward, a research fellow at the Institute for Carbon Removal Law and Policy at American University. “It’s not always as easy as it seems.”

paying for carbon removal

Even though direct air access remains expensive, some customers are willing to pay.

Microsoft, which is Heirloom’s largest customer, has set a goal of being carbon negative by 2030. That means doing everything possible to cut emissions in the first place, such as powering data centers with renewable electricity. But the company also wants to offset emissions from activities that are not easy to clean up, such as the production of cement it uses, and plans to offset its historical emissions.

Microsoft won’t buy traditional offsets, such as paying people to protect forests, because they are difficult to verify and may not be permanent. Pulling carbon dioxide from the air and suppressing it seemed more sustainable and easier to measure.

“Carbon removal may be much more expensive than offsetting, but what you’re paying for in terms of climate impact is fundamentally different,” said Brian Marrs, Microsoft’s senior director of energy and carbon.

It’s too early to predict which carbon removal technology will work best, Mr. Marrs said, so the company is investing in different methods besides Heirloom. These include a separate direct air capture project in Wyoming and a start-up claiming to remove atmospheric carbon by burying seaweed deep in the ocean.

“The more innovation we can see in this area, the better,” Mr Marrs said.

However, to date, only a few wealthy companies are willing to pay for engineered carbon removal.

In an effort to build confidence in the market, the Energy Department announced in September that it would purchase $35 million worth of carbon removal credits from 10 providers to establish new guidelines for what counts as a “high quality” project.

“There is a lot of focus on carbon removal, but there aren’t enough buyers out there yet to get it to the scale we need,” said Noah Deitch, deputy assistant secretary of the Energy Department’s Office of Carbon Management. “We’re trying to change that.”

The legacy emerges in another way. In October, the company publicly pledged that it would not accept investments from oil and gas companies or use its technology to enable fossil fuel production.

This appears to have been the response of one company in particular: Occidental Petroleum, an oil and gas giant that has emerged as a leading player in direct air capture. The company’s chief executive, Vicki Holub, has said that the technology “could preserve our industry”, a statement that has alarmed environmentalists.

Occidental is building a different type of direct air capture plant in West Texas that could absorb 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. The company then plans to inject some of the gas into depleted oil wells to extract more crude, a process known as advanced oil recovery. Occidental said emissions from the new oil would be offset by injected carbon dioxide left underground, creating a carbon-neutral fuel that could be used in airplanes or ships that are difficult to decarbonize.

“No matter what scenario you look at, the world will still use millions of barrels of oil in the coming years,” said Richard Jackson, Occidental’s president of United States Onshore Resources and Carbon Management. “So, isn’t it better that we’re using net-zero oil?”

Mr. Jackson said Occidental’s approach to direct air capture was still developing. The company will also bury most of the carbon dioxide it stores in underground saline aquifers to sell carbon removal credits.

Nevertheless, there was a response to Occidental’s oil proposal. Former Vice President Al Gore said recently in New York, “There’s a big difference between exploring infant technology to see if it can be developed and telling the public, ‘If we do this, So we can keep burning fossil fuels forever.” Times Event.

The debate over how big a role carbon removal should play in combating climate change is still in its early stages, said Emily Grubert, associate professor of sustainable energy policy at the University of Notre Dame. But with billions of dollars at stake, he said, it’s an important discussion.

“Using direct air capture to offset large amounts of oil production is on a completely different scale than using it to offset certain activities like fertilizer use, where it is impossible to cut emissions,” Dr. Grubert said. ” “And there is broad societal interest in finding out at what scale we can commit to carbon removal.”

Source: www.nytimes.com