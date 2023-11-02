For the crusher in your life: Candy Crush Saga® launches gift cards just in time for the holidays

Whether it’s a last-minute gift, a stocking stuffer, or a candy-flavored gift for yourself this winter, make holiday shopping as sweet and simple as a swipe with Candy Crush Saga’s new gift card.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today Candy Crush Saga announced a new way to give the gift of candy this holiday season: Candy Crush Saga Gift Cards.* These easy and stress-free gift cards launch now It’s time for the holiday season, offering players a new way to win their favorite Match 3 game.

Whether you’re purchasing for yourself, an avid crusher, or someone new to the game, the Candy Crush Saga gift card is an exciting invitation into the legendary puzzle game loved by millions. Each gift card comes with a special bonus of 48 hours of unlimited life**, making them a divine stocking stuffer, card filler or unexpected gift for anyone on your list – including you!

“Candy Crush has been entertaining millions of people for over a decade. We all know people who have Candy Crush as part of their daily lives. However, until now, there has been no easy way to introduce our friends and loved ones to the It’s a way to enhance their gaming experience. These gift cards will ultimately change that.” says Ben Pomrod, GM of Strategic Initiatives at King. “Our mission is to make the world playful, and we hope these gift cards will spread joy and playfulness this holiday season and beyond.”

The holidays are stressful enough, whether you waited until the last minute to purchase gifts or just want a joyous, festive gift for yourself, the Candy Crush Saga Gift Card is a stress-free and divine gift you won’t want to give. . Perfect for those who love solving puzzles, climbing the leaderboards or just relaxing: a gift card to play Candy Crush is a gift for everyone.

This is the game’s first gift card launch; With or without gift cards, Candy Crush games are free to download and playable for all 18+. Buy your sweets online here wal-mart , best Buy , Amazon , Target And kroger Or in $15-$250 increments at your local GameStop and 7-Eleven stores.

For more information on Candy Crush Saga gift cards, retailers, and how to redeem, please visit Candy Crush Gift Card Website.

*Gift cards are only usable for Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga. Location restrictions and conditions apply (retailer’s terms may also apply, check their website or store for more details.

**Unlimited Lives Bonus offer ends on 31st December 2023 at 11.59pm.

about the king

With a mission to make the world playable, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with a 20-year history of introducing some of the world’s most iconic games to the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise as well as other games Are included. Hit mobile games like Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush has been the top-grossing franchise in the US App Store for six years running, and King games are played by over 200 million monthly active users. King, a part of Activision Blizzard that was recently acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. There are offices. More information can be found here king.com or by following us Linkedin , @lifeeating on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

