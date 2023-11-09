For some small businesses, creating content is big business – Marketplace

Over the past few years, small business owners have spent a lot of time grappling with day-to-day challenges: finding workers in a tight labor market, maintaining healthy inventory levels, and keeping up with inflation.

For some businesses, that list also includes content creation. They’re recording videos for social media, writing newsletters, and recording podcasts. Some with larger content platforms are doubling the number of those outlets to increase sales and promote their brands.

Worldwide Cyclery, a bicycle retailer that focuses on selling high-end mountain bikes and components, created a podcast and video studio in the middle of its headquarters in Newbury Park, California.

“We have different lights and everything in here for different videos,” said Jeff Kelly, owner of Worldwide Cyclery. “We’ve got a bike stand in there that is a more aesthetically pleasing bike stand for videos, not the more industrial looking type you see in the back of our shop.”

There is a green screen to integrate other images into the shot, foam on the walls to reduce sound, and lots of props.

“Some custom-painted shoes with some bike wheels,” Kelly said. “I’m not sure where this rhino came from.”

Kelly’s company has been publishing videos, articles, reviews, and other content for nearly eight years. Its purpose is to showcase the thousands of products sold by Cyclery around the world.

Kelly said videos like this are a perfect fit for his business. Bike parts are technical, and there’s a lot to explain and compare.

“You look at it and think, is this an advertisement?” Kelly said. “Or, is it just the media generation? And the answer is yes.”

People may want to buy a product seen in the video. But if they enjoy the video, they’ll probably like the company too.

Kelly said, “So for us to do it in a nice, helpful way that really educates the customer and hopefully gives them a laugh or two while doing it, which definitely builds trust with our customer base.” Does.”

And that strategy doesn’t always require a fancy studio.

“I started using my iPhone to record myself,” said Brandelyn Green, owner of VoicesofHair, a company that makes hair products for women of color.

Green started VoicesofHair on social media in 2014 to highlight emerging hair stylists. A few years later, she started selling her own hair products and recording videos with her stylists.

“We’ll set up the camera, record and talk to the audience and show them what products we’re using and how we’re styling our hair,” Green said.

Green said he spent money on advertisements, but they did not generate much sales revenue. Then, last year, she made a video about scalp treatments on her phone.

When Green posted it, it received more than 37,000 likes on Instagram. Green’s scalp treatment product sold out in two days.

“Because I just showed them how I used it versus something that was really polished,” Green said. “People didn’t care about it. “They wanted to see how something worked and what changes were going to happen.”

In some cases, business owners earn revenue directly from the content they generate.

“Typically for most people, if you have, say, a million combined followers, you should be making a pretty good income from your social media,” said James Beck, owner of a hot sauce shop called Eyeburn in Houston. “

Since 2020, Beck has been posting videos under the name Hot Sauce Boss. It started as a way for Beck to promote the sauce he sold, but he soon realized that those videos didn’t always get a lot of views.

“iBurn was launched as a cheesy hot sauce shop, and most of the content that does really well is extreme content posts, where I’m doing the hottest things in the world,” Beck said.

So he focused more on filming himself eating extremely spicy sauces and raw peppers. Most of his videos get thousands of views. And sometimes, one goes viral and earns lakhs.

In mid-2021, TikTok started paying them for their videos. Now, Beck said, his content business is more profitable than his store.

Beck said he is working on creating his own line of hot sauces. He will sell his first one directly through TikTok.

A lot is happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.

You trust Marketplace to deliver the details of world events and tell you what’s happening in a fact-based, accessible way. We rely on your financial support to keep this possible.

Your donation today powers the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain the marketplace so we can report on the things that matter to you.

Source: www.marketplace.org