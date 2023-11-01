For sleep equality we need to take a holistic approach

London – 30 July: A Eurostar passenger falls asleep after leaving Waterloo station on 30 July 2003 , [+] London, England. Eurostar began passenger operations in November 1994 as a joint venture between three countries – England, France and Belgium. Currently in service are 27 of the 400 meter long trains, each capable of carrying 766 passengers, which run between Waterloo station, through the Channel Tunnel and to the French and Belgian capitals. Passenger numbers have declined recently amid competition from low-cost airlines and a global slowdown in travel. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) getty images

“A famous Irish proverb once said that a good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book.” Quality sleep is important not only for our physical health but also for our mental and emotional health. And yet, studies show that we are not getting enough good quality sleep, leading to increased levels of sleep deprivation in society.

According to the , chronic lack of sleep is linked to many chronic health problems, including diabetes, stroke, obesity and depression. National Institutes of Health. Recent science has also shown that less sleep leads to decreased cognitive function and is a risk factor for brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. Improving sleep quality, and longer term, should be a strong priority in our pursuit of healthy longevity.

Previous research has shown that lack of sleep, poor sleep quality, or inconvenient bedtimes are linked to lower quality of life. But, there is a lack of research about the long-term effects of sleep on quality of life. Therefore, we know very little about sleep duration, sleep quality, and the effects of changes in individuals’ sleep timing on their quality of life. In a recent journal article one more This year, researchers examined these changes as well as social jetlag and their effects on happiness, life satisfaction, work stress, subjective health and well-being.

Subjective health refers to how people evaluate their health status. Social jetlag, on the other hand, occurs when we go to bed later than on weekdays and wake up later on weekends due to work, commuting, and social activities like watching television. Thus, it is imperative that public health leaders empower people to take responsibility for their health and longevity by figuring out what it means for them and what it will look like.

one more The study ultimately revealed that good sleep quality has the greatest impact on our quality of life, rather than how long or how often we sleep. But imagine a combination of all three factors for optimal sleep. This could be a game-changer in improving sleep and relaxation which have been under-appreciated. More importantly, it can help us fight prevalent societal norms about sleep that are unhelpful.

There is a widespread belief that burnout is the price we must pay for success.[…]Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Says It’s an Illusion Global Thrive and founder of huffington statust, for longevity innovatoRS is a series of interviews with 18 visionaries who reveal exciting trends and insights regarding healthy longevity. “When people prioritize our well-being, our decision-making abilities, creativity, and productivity improve dramatically.” Huffington’s comments confirm what a mountain of science has shown us over the past few decades – that sleep is deeply connected to our health, well-being, and productivity. Therefore, it is important to prioritize sleep health, especially investing in restful sleep to reduce stress. From controlling our technology habits to preventing stress from accumulating, we can improve our sleep manifold, especially as we age, where sleep becomes even more important.

Researchers define restorative sleep as sleep that improves mood, energy, and well-being. But according to a recent study published last year in the journal Science, 7 out of 10 Americans aren’t getting enough restorative sleep. border in sleep – And this is important because it does not always matter how long we sleep. We know people who sleep for hours but are still tired after waking up and others who sleep for the same amount of time but feel well rested. The difference is their satisfaction with sleep or sleep quality and why we need a holistic approach to understanding and addressing sleep hygiene.

Another study published this year in the journal Scientific American suggests that proper sleep hygiene through behavior and sleep habit modification is the best treatment for long-term sleep improvement. progress in heart diseases, The study provided recommendations for improving sleep, including getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep, maintaining a consistent sleep/wake schedule, and having a regular bedtime routine. It is also worthwhile to engage in regular exercise, adopt contemplative practices (journaling, meditation, etc.), use essential oils, and turn off the cell phone at least 30 minutes before bedtime. Still, these tips may not help people with untreated sleep disorders or other problems, and need to be addressed by identifying underlying causes, of which trauma is just one example.

As we now know, the dangers of sleep deprivation are real, affecting chronic disease and compromising our immune systems, making it harder to fend off illness and gain weight and recover from cumulative stress. Therefore, there is a strong need to improve the quality, opportunity, and duration of sleep for all. We still need to have a bigger conversation about effective ways to reduce disparities in restorative sleep outcomes across different population groups. But the first step is to formulate tailored, actionable sleep recommendations that can improve sleep equity, including addressing sleep difficulties, lifestyle factors, and how trauma plays a role in sleep issues. These are topics I plan to tackle soon because, as Emma Coburn, an American middle-distance runner, explained, sleep is individual.