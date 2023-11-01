For Sale: The Wrecked Lamborghini Countach From "The Wolf of Wall Street"

This white Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition is undoubtedly the most famous Lamborghini in modern cinematic history, thanks to Martin Scorsese’s memorable appearance. The Wolf of Wall Street With Leonardo DiCaprio.

The car is now being offered for sale in what can charitably be described as screen-used condition, having been carefully preserved in the same condition in which it last appeared on the big screen, And it’s now on sale with a guide price starting at $1.5. Million USD.

Fast Facts – “The Wolf of Wall Street” Lamborghini Countach

The Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition was introduced in 1988. It was the final evolution of the Countach line, which had been in production since 1974.

The car underwent extensive re-styling by Horacio Pagani, who later went on to found Pagani Automobili. The re-styling was intended to improve the car’s aerodynamics and cooling, but it also gave the car a more aggressive look to appeal to 80s tastes. Changes include new air intakes on the sides, redesigned engine cover, new front air dam and rear bumper.

The most memorable example of the 25th Anniversary Countach was the white 1989 example that appeared in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” based on the life and times of Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The car would be discontinued for the film as it featured a memorable scene with DiCaprio attempting to drive it under the influence of the LeMans 714, the holy grail of Quaaludes. The car has been carefully preserved in the condition it was in for this scene, and is now being offered for sale.

The Wolf of Wall Street

If you haven’t seen Martin Scorsese’s 2013 box office smash The Wolf of Wall Street I would strongly encourage you to stop reading immediately as the following contains spoilers, and you would really be much better off watching for yourself than reading any summary of this.

Video above: This is the famous scene featuring the car in this article from The Wolf of Wall Street, as you can see, the car is a bit worn out.

The film begins with Jordan Belfort taking a job at a Wall Street brokerage firm in the late 1980s. After the Black Monday stock market crash, Belfort starts his own firm, Stratton Oakmont, with his friend Donnie Azoff, played by Jonah Hill. They engage in pump-and-dump schemes, driving up the price of stocks and then selling them to unsuspecting customers – which makes them very rich very quickly.

Belfort’s life rapidly spiraled out of control due to drug addiction, affairs, and questionable business practices. His wife leaves him, and the FBI begins investigating his firm for securities fraud and money laundering. Belfort tries to cover his tracks and bribe federal officials, though his efforts are ultimately unsuccessful.

Ultimately, Belfort’s empire collapsed. He is arrested and in order to reduce his sentence, he cooperates with the FBI, providing evidence against his associates. Belfort serves a reduced prison sentence, and the film ends with him starting a new career as a motivational speaker – a career he is in today.

“Wolf of Wall Street” Lamborghini Countach

There are many memorable scenes featuring cars in modern cinema, but few of them can compete with the white 1989 25th Anniversary Edition Lamborghini Countach. The Wolf of Wall Street Directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey.

In the film, DiCaprio (playing Jordan Belfort) has to get into the car by himself and drive about a mile to his home to make a phone call. Unfortunately he has taken Lemans 714, the holy grail of Quaaludes. This leaves his body only partially functional and results in a ridiculously incoherent call on the car phone, leading to what can only be described as a pin-bowling-drive across town resulting in serious damage to the vehicle.

The decision to use authentic 25th Anniversary Edition Countachs in the film was somewhat controversial, only 657 of them were made and they are highly collectible. The 25th Anniversary Edition Countach was released in 1988 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Automobili Lamborghini SpA and was sold until 1990 when it was replaced by the Lamborghini Diablo.

The first Countach was released in 1974 with avant-garde styling by Marcello Gandini at Bertone. For the 25th Anniversary Edition version of the car it was given an extensive restyling by Horacio Pagani with bold new body additions that brought it in line with the more ostentatious tastes of the 1980s.

It is believed that this version of the Countach was the fastest, with a 0 to 60 mph acceleration of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 183 mph. Power was provided by an advanced 5.2 liter Lamborghini V12 mated to a 5-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

Two examples of the 25th Anniversary Countach were used The Wolf of Wall Street, the car you see in this article was the hero car and was on screen for 3 minutes and 11 seconds, it was also damaged by a Quaalude-fueled drive across the city. The second car remained on screen for about 16 seconds in two shots and suffered no notable damage.

The Halo car is now being offered for sale by Bonhams as part of their on the grid The auction is scheduled to take place on November 25 in Abu Dhabi. The car’s price guide is $1,500,000 – $2,000,000 USD, if that price range is achieved it could be the highest price paid for a non-operational Lamborghini Countach in history.

It will then be up to the new owner what they want to do with the car, it will probably be displayed in a collection in its current condition, but there is a small chance that it will be purchased by someone who wants to restore it. Wants. To restore it to original, playable condition – although this is likely to anger film lovers.

The vehicle also comes with a director’s chair and a clapboard, both signed by the trio of Scorsese, DiCaprio and Robbie, two original crew hoodies, and two DVDs of the film. If you want to read more about this unusual piece of Hollywood history you can visit the list here.

Images courtesy of Bonhams

Articles written by Ben have been covered on CNN, Popular Mechanics, Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the Official Pinterest Blog, the Official eBay Motors Blog, BuzzFeed, Autoweek Magazine, Wired Magazine, Autoblog, Gear Patrol, Jalopnik, The Verge, and many more. , and many more.

Silodrome was founded by Ben in 2010, over the years the site has become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with over one million monthly readers from around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Media.

Source: silodrome.com