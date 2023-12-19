December 19, 2023
For now, the impacts of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic on the food economy are likely overhyped. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) | National News


LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ozempic was originally approved by the FDA to treat people with Type 2 diabetes- who risk serious health consequences without medication. In recent months, there has been a spike in demand for Ozempic, or semaglutide, due to its weight loss benefits, which has led to shortages. Some doctors prescribe Ozempic off-label to treat obesity. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Are you or your neighbor planning a renovation? This should be your first step

Are you or your neighbor planning a renovation? This should be your first step

December 19, 2023
Metaplex's Innovative Leap into Solana NFTs: Inscriptions and Engravings Cryptopolitan – Business News

Metaplex’s Innovative Leap into Solana NFTs: Inscriptions and Engravings Cryptopolitan – Business News

December 19, 2023

You may have missed

Are you or your neighbor planning a renovation? This should be your first step

Are you or your neighbor planning a renovation? This should be your first step

December 19, 2023
Metaplex's Innovative Leap into Solana NFTs: Inscriptions and Engravings Cryptopolitan – Business News

Metaplex’s Innovative Leap into Solana NFTs: Inscriptions and Engravings Cryptopolitan – Business News

December 19, 2023
Part 2: No, Donald, you did not create "the greatest economy the world has ever seen." Biden's situation is much better.

Part 2: No, Donald, you did not create “the greatest economy the world has ever seen.” Biden’s situation is much better.

December 19, 2023
Better Growth Stock: Archer Aviation or Prime Medicine? , The Motley Fool

Better Growth Stock: Archer Aviation or Prime Medicine? , The Motley Fool

December 19, 2023
A program based on health and happiness

A program based on health and happiness

December 19, 2023
Examining the transformative effects of generative AI

Examining the transformative effects of generative AI

December 19, 2023