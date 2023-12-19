For now, the impacts of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic on the food economy are likely overhyped. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) | National News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ozempic was originally approved by the FDA to treat people with Type 2 diabetes- who risk serious health consequences without medication. In recent months, there has been a spike in demand for Ozempic, or semaglutide, due to its weight loss benefits, which has led to shortages. Some doctors prescribe Ozempic off-label to treat obesity. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)