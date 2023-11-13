For news organizations, the flood of Gaza war videos is proving both enlightening and disturbing

NEW YORK (AP) — A camera livestreaming the Gaza City skyline captures streaks of light. A killer comes to light in dash-cam video from a car in Israel. A satellite identifies tank tracks in the dirt, and a mall security camera catches the moment of a bomb explosion in Gaza.

While journalists have limited access to the war in Gaza, a flood of videos from all types of sources document what is – and what is not – going on.

In news organizations, sifting through material found online to determine what is genuine, and sometimes finding unexpected clues that can be used to tie stories together, is increasingly important – And the jobs are becoming – often emotionally heavy.

“It has become a vital part of doing journalism in the modern age,” said Katie Polglese, a London-based investigative producer for CNN.

CBS News last week announced the launch of “CBS News Confirmed,” forming a team to use data and technology to study online evidence. Earlier this year, a similar “BBC Verify” unit was formed to bring more open source reporting methods to news outlets worldwide.

The creation of this capability was most prominently seen when The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CNN, and The Associated Press conducted an in-depth analysis of video evidence – including streaks in the sky – to determine the disputed cause. Can go. A deadly explosion occurred at Gaza’s Al-Ahli Arab hospital on 17 October.

There was no consensus – and some cautioned about drawing conclusions due to a lack of ability to examine the evidence on the ground.

no longer just on the scene

In earlier eras, viewers generally watched the outcome of a news event unless television cameras were on the scene. Now, with millions of people owning phones that have video cameras, the results aren’t good enough. The key word is “now.”

Wendy McMahon, president of CBS News and Stations, said, “The reality is that viewers expect to participate in a shared viewing experience to know what’s happening with anchors and reporters.”

This means scouring the endless supply of videos posted on sources like X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook. Much is harrowing: images of mutilated bodies, bloodied children pulled from the debris, people distraught over the loss of loved ones. The effect of viewing such images is known by those who frequently see them as “competitive trauma”.

Fighters are well aware of the power of such images, which explains why some Hamas members wore cameras to document the October 7 killings in Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has compiled horrific photos from that day and is showing them to journalists.

“The extent to which social media has been used is very sophisticated,” said Rona Tarrant, senior editor at investigative site Storyful. “There is a lot of information. There is a lot of material.”

News organizations are constantly evaluating their work to report reality against concerns that violent images are too painful for consumers to view. Too much can desensitize the audience. Yet sometimes the repetition – the trend of war – is a story in itself.

Through images that have appeared online in recent weeks, people “learned” about Bella Hadid, a Palestinian-born model who condemned Hamas attacks on Israel; A row of alleged bodies of dead Palestinians covered in white shrouds where a man mysteriously walked away; And a Palestinian “actor” lay seriously injured in a hospital bed one day and was walking unharmed the next.

Nothing like that happened. All the pictures were fake.

A video of Hadid accepting an award for Lyme disease activism was manipulated to make it appear as if different words were coming out of her mouth. The “walking corpse” video came from a 2013 protest rally in Egypt. The alleged “actors” were two different people, and the image of one in a hospital bed was from before the start of the war.

This is where the investigative skills of the journalists who study the video come in handy. Much of what is online now comes from past conflicts, including Gaza, which is being presented as new; Search engines exist to help find the truth. Images from video games are sometimes passed off as real, but experts can usually identify them.

McMahon said, “This war has, in many ways, confirmed our working assumption that news organizations will see an influx of fake and misinformation on a scale never seen before.”

How powerful is the power of AI?

Although the advancement of artificial intelligence is a big fear, some experts say its use so far in this war has been limited to simply passing off old videos as new. “People assume AI is more powerful than it is at the moment,” said James Law, editor-in-chief of Storyful.

While debunking lies is a big part of what journalists are doing, the use of video and other publicly available material — the very definition of open-source reporting — has also come into its own in recent weeks.

Storyful, which was formed in 2009 to help news organizations make sense of everything out there, particularly specializes in this new form of detective work. Its investigators use a variety of tools, including mapping software, flight-tracking, security cameras, news agency video.

Often there are people shooting footage, Polgles said, and anything else that happens to be there — like leftover pieces of a bomb — could be clues to another story entirely.

Maps, video and audio from a variety of sources can be pulled together to tell stories of how particular events unfolded, such as the Hamas attack on an outdoor concert on the morning of October 7. For example, CNN’s investigation of the incident revealed how concertgoers were directed to shelters they thought would be safe but turned out to be killing grounds.

The New York Times used video and Telegram postings to show how false claims that Israelis were going to settle in a Muslim area of ​​Russia led a mob to attack a plane.

Satellite images, video and photographs helped The Washington Post trace where Israeli forces had moved during their initial incursion into Gaza. Through video and reporting, the BBC explored four sites in southern Gaza that were bombed and checked to see what warnings Israel had given to civilians.

Part of the “CBS News Confirmed” initiative involves hiring journalists who are skilled in this type of reporting. In addition to focusing on specific teams, organizations like the AP and BBC are training journalists around the world in some of these techniques.

Yet some of this work comes at a cost. News outlets have long been concerned about the physical safety of journalists deployed to war zones, and now they are becoming aware that spending hours watching disturbing videos can be emotionally draining.

Investigative site Bellingcat tells employees to protect their mental health. Its social media critic Charlotte Maher advises, “Always ask yourself if there is a real reason to view this footage.” And one expert gives this advice: turn off the sound once you’ve heard something because the audio can be just as disturbing as the visuals.

At Storyful, employees are encouraged to talk about what they’re going through and take advantage of counseling services when needed, all under one common message: You don’t have to just suck it up. Is. Tarrant says: “It definitely impacts the team.”

,

David Bodmer writes about media for the Associated Press. follow him http://twitter.com/dbauder

David Bodmer, The Associated Press

Source