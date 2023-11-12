For my family, the Ku Klux Klan’s grip on a small Kansas town was personal. Opinion

While the Ku Klux Klan in Kansas, as elsewhere across the country, was meant to support decency, family, and white supremacy, it was also a means of attacking business rivals and members of the Catholic Church. I know this as fact because my great-grandfather, Ira Armsbury, had a run-in with the Klan in Lincoln, Kansas during the 1920s.

My Aunt Ila, Ira’s third daughter, told me this story in a letter dated February 4, 2000.

Grandfather owned and operated Ira’s Lunch, a restaurant on Main Street in Lincoln. Grandfather bought his bread and buns from Porky Jinks, owner of Jinks Grocery and a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lincoln, not from Herman Knoch, a Protestant baker who owned Knoch’s Bakery.

It was common knowledge who was a Klan member in town, because according to an interview I conducted around 2010, every Monday morning you could see white robes and hoods hanging on a clothesline, along with other laundry. Fluttering in the wind.

For more than two years, the Klan harassed my great-grandfather and urged him to convert the Bakers from Catholic to Protestant. But Grandpa argued that Zink’s bread products were better, so he wasn’t going to switch. Also, Porky Zink was one of Grandpa’s drinking buddies, even though this was during Prohibition.

That’s another story.

My great-grandparents rented a large, two-story house on the east side of Lincoln—far too large for their needs. According to Aunt Ila, Grandpa “hired farmers’ sons who couldn’t afford to go to high school. They worked in restaurants for board and room – on weekends they went home. They lived in the rooms above ours.”

Klan members marched through Lincoln every Friday night and planted a cross, which they burned on a hill overlooking the city.

“One of the guys was Catholic and one night they (the KKK) came in in white robes and hats and picked up the guy who was waiting tables and threw him through the big plate glass window at the front of the café! ” Ila wrote.

Luckily he was not seriously injured.

Grandfather was angry. And he was humbled. As soon as school let out, he closed the restaurant and moved the entire family to Fairport, a small town about 75 miles west of Lincoln. Grandpa and Grandma worked at a local restaurant owned by some Lincoln people who were not Klan supporters.

Former sheriff, banker, doctor beg him to return

A few months later, a delegation of four businessmen came to Fairport.

“We were there all summer and in late August a big black limousine pulled up in front of the café… and 4 men in suits and hats came in and went back into the kitchen. There was this former sheriff, a banker, a doctor and I think the fourth guy was the owner of the Ford Company in Lincoln. They begged Daddy to come back to Lincoln anyway. A promise was made to fix up a large building, install all new tables, chairs, counters and stools. They said if we came back they would finance the entire move. The reason? Because the natural gas line was going to cross Kansas and they said they had to build a nice café!”

So Grandpa packs up the family and they return to Lincoln for lunch at a new, bigger and better Ira. I believe the restaurant remained on Lincoln’s Main Street until 1953, when it was sold to another local family and renamed the D&D Café.

I knew my great grandfather because he didn’t die until 1963. I was 13 years old then. Because of the shame that some family members felt about all the trouble he had caused and got involved in – he was an alcoholic and a philanderer; He was arrested, charged, tried, and acquitted of the crime of white slavery; And he was part of a group poisoned by tainted Jamaican ginger in the 1930s – I didn’t learn about his escape until I was 20.

The IRA left debris in its wake. But he taught my Aunt Ila some of the most important lessons in life. Sometimes when the majority is wrong you have to have your own way. Don’t back down even when circumstances are difficult.

Those are lessons we all need to remember.

Cindy Entriken is the author of “Ila’s War,” the true story of the first 26 years of her great aunt Ila Armsbury’s life. She lives in Wichita with her husband, Jim Hammer, a rescue dog, and three cats.

