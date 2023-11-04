For more information about NFT, visit 【Apply for NFT】!
7-11
」が、Tokyo Culture NFT International Shibuya Tokyo NFT Festival (ISTNF)」が、2023年11月7日（火）～12 days（日） Read once more
Read this article Learn about parks Please tell me Answer:
Learn more about UnityZero The application form for the NFT includes the application form for amendment: Parco Also read:
Main article: ISTNF
抇猿の財宝 Treasure of the Bored Monkeys
Read more about NFTs The relationship between BAYC and PFP 誕別、ISTNFの好用民新中、渋⾕PARCO B1のGallery Also read:場なななとと
Image Source: Gallery
Event date:
11 October 10 (Saturday) 19:30〜20:30
July 11 July 11 19:30〜20:30
11 October 12 (day) 19:30〜20:30
→ Details of item purchase etc. are here
→「暇猿の財宝」アジト空ににlimited定場なりてとなとすとはとは
Shibuya Web3 created
IP: IP all at once in less than 30 minutes.
Advertisement Original item itemを制作になかとなりショッを11⽉10⽇（彅）〜12⽇（⽇）の3⽇間、渋⾕ParcoのGallery
Image Source: Gallery
Date: 11月10 (金)‒ 11月12 (月)
11:30~／12:30~／13:30~／14:30~／15:30~／16:30~／17:30~／18:30~
→ details here
→ →
※The goods were sold on that day.
どぅ〜どぅるず麺 Doodle Noodles
Thank you Doodles for NFT
Learn more about parks and sales.
Source: Jikase Menshū（渋⾕PARCO内/東京都渋谷区宇田川町15-1）
Source: 11 days 7 days ‒ 11 days 30 days
※ Reservations are not required, please visit the store within the business hours.
→ Event details here
→コロボボブロードブローブローズとは
Shibuya Cinema Club 渋⾕電影
Learn more about the parks Answer:
1) Trainspotting
Shibuya Cinema Club
Answer: PARCO 8F 15-1
Source: 11⽉11⽇（⼟）18:00- / 20:30- 2 days
→「Trainspotting」」」」
→Shibuya Cinema Clubとなとなとなとなとなとすとすとは
2) How to blow up the pipeline
トロント トロント で プレミア 上映 上映 さ れ 、 新進気鋭 新進気鋭 新進気鋭 新進気鋭 新進気鋭 新進気鋭 が 配給 を ヒット ヒット ヒット 作品 作品。 世界 中 中 中 中 の の の の の の の の の の の 注⽬ 注⽬ 注⽬ 注⽬ 注⽬ が 集まる た 作 作 作。。 I want to tell you how it works?
Source: Download PARCO 8F
Source: 11⽉11⽇（⼟）18:00-20:00
→ once again
shibuya nft hunt
Check out NFTs NFTs Learn more about NFTs OK Also read:
Read more about NFTs
→ details here
NFT in Chompoo
⼈気NFT projectをthemeをブロュグをクマルを、ISTNF is developed as a limited period of time as a menu. Learn more about artやNFTとなとなとなとなとなななななななとなとすとすとは
ブロップロベキ: NEO TOKYO PUNKS／KAMITSUBAKI RESIDENT GENESIS／BŌSŌ TOKYO／DenDekaDen／MEGAMI／IROIRO／Smol Brains／mae／おにぎりまん／アヤPlease tell me
Source: CHOMPOO（渋⾕PARCO内/東京都渋谷区宇田川町15-1）
Source: 11am 11am 19:00-22:00
※ Reservations are not required, please visit the store within the business hours.
→ store information
YGR Installation Special Art Installation
Advertisement Phygital YGR Installation』、ISTNF 最机限定でLearn more about the parks
Answer: Park Solution（公園通り） Application Form 15-1 for more information
Source: 11 days 10 days ‒ 11 days 12 days
→ details here
※ Reservation is not required, you can attend for free, and you can visit during the business hours.
ISTNF closing party
Click on NFT/IP/IP Solution Web3 Music
Source: Baia Shibuya（東京都渋谷区宇田川町16-17）
Holding date:11⽉11⽇（⼟）21:00〜All night
→ details here
→ Attend tickets here
＊ 女演券(male4,500円 / female2,500円)
Latest updates「ISTNF」公式サートやXで
Source: www.neweconomy.jp