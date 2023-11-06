Data on military personnel is cheap and easy to purchase, even if it poses a national security threat. getty

It’s possible to buy the data of thousands of military personnel, including personal information such as health issues and gambling habits, for less than $0.50 per person, according to Duke University research published Monday.

Researchers working on Duke University’s Data Brokerage Project contacted 12 different data brokers to see which servicemembers’ data was for sale, then purchased information from three. As well as health and financial information, some brokers were also selling contact information, family member details, net worth and religion, none of which was anonymized.

From a single broker, researchers purchased data on nearly 5,000 active-duty military personnel, including their name, home and email address, political affiliation, gender, age, income, net worth, credit rating, whether they had children in the household, Were. Marital status, home values ​​and religion as reported. The cost per military service member was only $0.213.

Brokers are selling so much data on military personnel that it could be a national security threat, according to project lead Justin Sherman, a senior fellow at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy. “Data brokers collect data on virtually every single American, and that includes senior members of the US national security establishment, whether in the military or elsewhere,” Sherman said. forbes, “Foreign actors can take advantage of the lack of US privacy regulation, where companies already work collecting, aggregating and packaging data about people, which in some cases is quite sensitive and non-public.” Sherman suggested that such information could be used for bribery and blackmail.

Duke researchers found that not only was it cheaper to buy the data, but it was also easier to access due to the lack of background checks or authentication. Using .asia email addresses and servers based in Singapore, the academics also proved that brokers were happy to send potentially sensitive data on defense personnel to foreign entities.

It appears that brokers are collecting information from various sources. When the Duke researchers asked the companies, none of whom were named, where they obtained the data, some said they were collected from mobile apps and medical records, while others claimed they were Was obtained from non-profit organizations.

While data trading is, for the most part, completely legal, Sherman believes the laws surrounding the industry need to be strengthened. “Some people think of data brokers only as third-party companies, but it’s important to understand how much first-party collectors of data, such as mobile apps on our phones, can sell data about us to brokers,” Sherman added.

Aden Klein, a senior at Duke, co-author of the report, said, “The weak controls used by data brokers, focused more on ensuring payment or protecting the broker from liability, on service members in purchasing data. Don’t cause any major disruption.” Or someone else.”

At least, there were some protections around the sale of geolocation information, according to the report. When researchers asked about purchasing such data, one broker said it would not do so for those near unspecified “sensitive” locations. However, they were happy to sell people’s geolocation elsewhere throughout the US.