for king 2 review

For the king 2.

I played 2018’s For the King quite by accident when I suddenly came across it on Xbox Game Pass. This is the kind of game I never would have played if I had to pay for it in the first place, but I sunk so many hours into it that I eventually bought it outright.

I explored every map and unlocked every scrap of lore with ease, taking over 50 hours. So when I heard that IronOak Games was making a sequel, I was excited to do it all again – though perhaps not to the extent that For the King 2 had in mind.

need to know

What is this? A turn-based, D&D-inspired roguelike set in the land of Fahrul.

release date 2 November 2023

expect payment $25 / £20

developer IronOak Games

Publisher curve digital

Reviewed on Ryzen 7 7700X, RTX 4080, 64GB RAM

steam deck to play

Add official site

For The King 2 features a mix of turn-based combat and Dungeons & Dragons-inspired chance-based mechanics. You set out with a party of four with the intention of completing five story chapters, while battling procedurally generated maps and the ever-looming threat of permanent death.

For a game that outwardly offers a light fantasy feel, For the King 2 is surprisingly punishing – so much so that I had to go back and play the first game again just to make sure. I was not expecting this increase in difficulty. Ten minutes into my first playthrough I foolishly attempted to fight three Jelly Cubes that spawned close to the starting town and barely managed to get one of their health bars down to a third before killing my entire squad. Be successful. Enemies hit harder than the first game and make smarter tactical decisions, like targeting your character with the lowest health, and routinely outgunned me. The added challenge only increased my enjoyment – ​​knowing that one innocuous mistake separated me from finishing the chapter and sudden death made every small decision both important and exciting, no matter how far I progressed in the game. .

That being said, death often results from skill as well as pure chance. Although it is important to equip your party appropriately, the damage and accuracy of attacks is literally a coin toss. Had the focus system not been in place, combat in For the King 2 would have been overly simplistic and frustrating in this regard, often letting me turn the odds in my favor. Using the limited focus points I had earned by resting in taverns and using healing items helped me make my way through luck checks in and out of combat, guaranteeing that my entire The party was not inadvertently defeated by low level mobs (or overpowered jelly cubes). ) on several occasions. Ignoring accuracy checks and using focus points to ensure a killing blow on a particularly evasive enemy before targeting my weakest unit on the next turn made me feel like Sun Tzu of Fahrul (if He enjoyed cosplaying as a warlock).

drama queen

2 for the king

King of Kings 2 has both added a battle grid system and a fourth party member to battle, and requires legit precision as a result of my party balancing their turn order. The battle grid has been reframed for The King’s turn-based combat within a 2×8 layout, adding a level of depth to correctly positioning your units on the field. When my more fragile units weren’t fast enough to be overtaken by the shield units at the front of the battle grid, I would sometimes get caught in a steamroller and lose a character before their turn even started.

During a mission I realized too late that I had given my Blacksmith too many speed-restricting tools. Just like in D&D, initiative is key here, and his heavy ass killed half my team when a group of fast goblins took their turn before my blacksmith could taunt. Although correctly positioning units may seem simple at face value, the quick pace of combat made even the simplest choices tempting as enemy units would often mix up their strategies based on my characters’ location on the grid. As a result, encounters with appropriately level enemies felt like puzzles I had to solve rather than skirmishes that required high-tier gear to defeat me.

The campaign took me about 30 hours, although eight of those were the result of failed runs. Completing the campaign isn’t really the end goal, as once completed you’ll still have new classes, in-map locations, and items to unlock. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough unlocks in the Lore Store to dedicate repeated playthroughs, especially when most classes are minor variations on the four initial starting classes.

2 for the king

When compared to the first game, For the King 2’s new look feels like it got the most love. It sticks to a sort of toy-like tilt shift style, moving away from the abstract low-poly models of the first game. The character models still show off a deliberate plasticine sheen, but with such extra attention to detail that I was astounded when I saw the two together. The high-tech ways in which the particle effects of spells and explosives interact with light create a playful contrast with the cartoon-styled character models.

While some players on Steam have noted problems with bugs, I didn’t encounter a single bug or the slightest stutter throughout my entire game, even when playing online with others. From my experience, The King 2 is ready to play straight out of the box – something any PC game in 2023 should be commended for.

Kingdom Come

On paper, For the King 2 is exactly what a sequel should be – updated combat mechanics, visual improvements and difficulty rebalancing have resulted in a beautiful and more tactical RPG. but no He Much more strategic, considering how little was done to make each class feel more distinct from each other. The procedurally generated maps also didn’t really add much to the game on repeat, as changes to the terrain seemed entirely visual and never really had any kind of mechanical impact on the campaign.

2 for the king

Ultimately I couldn’t shake the feeling that the novelty of the first game was what originally motivated me to put so much time into it. I’m a little jealous of anyone who’s never played it – if I could erase the memories of it from my mind and play For the King 2 free of comparison, I know I’d enjoy it more. Will enjoy.

The King 2 feels like it needs a new, refreshing mechanic outside of combat to keep me invested over the long term. Without much to differentiate it from the first game, the experience sometimes feels more akin to an HD remake of the original For the King rather than a sequel. Despite this, I can’t say I didn’t have as much fun – nowhere near as much as I did the first time.

Source