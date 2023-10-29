For just $185 million, Diddy became the first black owner of the largest operating minority cannabis company – Blavity

Today, November 4, it was announced that Cresco Labs (CL) and Columbia Care (CC) will finalize their agreement with Combs to sell three major markets to the businessman and media mogul. This would make him the first owner and creator of the largest minority-owned and operated vertically integrated multi-state cannabis company. The purchase price of this acquisition will cost them $185,000,000 and will be their first investment in the cannabis industry, which is currently one of the fastest growing business sectors in the US.

Cresco Labs is a vertically integrated multi-state operator and the number one US wholesaler of branded cannabis. When the ink is dry and the purchase is complete, Combs will have the ability to develop and manufacture cannabis products, become a wholesale distributor of branded products to licensed dispensaries, and operate retail locations in various parts of New York, Massachusetts and Illinois .

As a barrier-breaker and cultural icon, this new allocation aligns with the 53-year-old’s personal goal of continuing to diversify and transform industries so that underrepresented minorities have opportunities in places where they typically would not. are not accessible or may be ignored.

“My mission has always been to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in industries where we have traditionally been denied access, and this acquisition provides the immediate scale needed to create a more equitable future in cannabis,” Combs said in a press release. and provides impact.” Combs Enterprises. “Owning the entire process – from development and manufacturing to marketing, retail and wholesale distribution – is a historic win for Culture that will allow us to empower diverse leaders across the entire ecosystem and be bold advocates for inclusion.”

Charles Bechtel, CEO of Cresco Labs, shared how important this deal is in today’s society.

“Today’s announcement is even bigger than the transaction – and it couldn’t come at a time of greater importance and momentum. We’ve seen the exercise of executive power to address cases of cannabis injustice, we’ve seen bipartisan support for elements of federal reform, and we’ve seen some of the nation’s largest and most influential states prioritize social responsibility with their cannabis programs. Watching the launch. “This announcement builds on that momentum,” he said. “For an industry that needs greater diversity of leadership and perspective, the substantial presence of a minority-owned operator in some of the nation’s most influential markets, led by one of the most prolific and influential entrepreneurs of our time, Important… and incredibly exciting. We are thrilled to welcome Shawn and his team to the industry.”

Columbia Care, one of the largest cannabis operators in the US, is being acquired by Cresco Labs and some of the former’s assets must be divested for the acquisition to be completed. According to a press release from Combs Enterprises, below is a description of the assets that Combs will own following the deal.

“These assets provide Combs’ team with significant market presence, allowing them to have the greatest impact on the industry as a whole,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO and co-founder of Columbia Care. It’s clear to us that Shawn has the right team to build on the strong legacy of these Columbia Care and Cresco Labs facilities, and we can’t wait to see how he transforms the cannabis industry through his entrepreneurial leadership and innovation. How does it help in moving forward? ,

Congratulations on another successful effort from a man who can’t stop making power plays for future generations.

Source: blavity.com