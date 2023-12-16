For delicious scrambled eggs, add some salmon roe

Salmon Roe on Wooden Spoon – Funny Face/Shutterstock

When the part of you that wants to go out for brunch on a Saturday morning outweighs your desire to avoid long lines and packed dining rooms, creating a restaurant-worthy extension at home can be just as satisfying. – You don’t have to change out of your pajamas just because you don’t.

For an impressive-looking and deceptively simple snack, grab a jar of salmon roe, also known as ikura. If you’ve never tried it, consider caviar’s less expensive but equally delicious counterpart, salty, umami boba. The translucent skin of bright orange fish eggs, cooked in brine or salt, is surrounded by an explosion of delicious liquid that tastes like it was plucked straight from the ocean.

You only need a spoonful of ingredients to transform basic scrambled eggs into a delicious and attractive dish. Here’s our favorite way to pair, plus some tips for finding the best roe and why the salmon variety works so well with breakfast.

eggs on eggs

Salmon roe on scrambled eggs on toast – Mariakovaleva/Shutterstock

Pairing fish eggs with chicken eggs may seem strange, but if the caviar paste chef Marcus Samuelsson can’t stop using for breakfast is any indication, rest assured that the flavors don’t cancel each other out. In this case, the fatty texture and delicate flavor of scrambled eggs make the perfect base for bright, punchy salmon roe.

To further balance those flavors and add a little more richness — after all, it’s a great breakfast — add a splash of heavy cream or a dollop of crème fraîche to your egg mixture before pouring it into the pan greased with melted butter. Mix the pieces. , The only possible side effect of doing this? You may develop a desperate craving for buckwheat blinis, a fancy Eastern European pancake often served as an appetizer with smoked salmon, caviar, or roe (plus a dollop of crème fraîche).

Once your eggs are almost done to your liking, but not quite cooked, add a teaspoon of the yolks and remove the eggs from the heat and let them cook. Plate and serve with an extra dollop of creme fraiche and a sprinkling of dill, chives, or your other favorite chopped herbs.

finding the right row

Salmon roe in small glass jar – Alexey Isachenko/Shutterstock

Not all salmon roe are created equal – it depends on size, quality and price. When searching for the best type, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First and foremost, check the label for any letters. Grade A indicates the largest, strongest, and highest quality roe, while Grade B varieties are smaller, softer, and lighter in color. Grade C is the smallest, lightest and softest roe on the shelf. As you might guess, the highest grade is also the most expensive. For scrambled eggs, Grade A roe will make the biggest impact, although it’s entirely up to you as to which variety suits your tastes.

Another factor to keep in mind – especially when it comes to price and sustainability – is the species of salmon. Chinook salmon produces the highest quality and most expensive fish, but there is a problem. Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch warns to stick to chinook farmed in New Zealand and avoid environmentally unfriendly varieties from the Puget Sound Chinook fishery or the south coast of British Columbia.

