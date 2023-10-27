For CX leaders, personalization and privacy must go hand in hand

Today, we are immersed in data. In many ways, there has been a staggering increase in the amount of data created, captured and consumed globally – which is estimated to reach 181 trillion By 2025, Gigabyte has changed our lives for the better. How we receive medical care, travel, shop, make decisions, consume information, and deal with big policy questions are just a few examples. These are massive impacts, but they are not without negative consequences.

getty

More data is not always a good thing. Issues of excessive collection, storage and usage have shone a bright light on privacy concerns. Additionally, valuable personal information has become the top target of cyber theft and attacks. The famous security technologist Bruce Schneier once called data the “pollution problem of the information age” and privacy protection the “environmental challenge”.

For customer-facing organizations, this means walking a fine line between providing great personalization and respecting privacy. Customers want personalization—and more. But as they become aware of the value of their personal data, they also expect privacy and security. There is a natural tension here that companies must address to attract business while maintaining customer trust.

According to our CX Trends report, 62% of consumers want a more personalized experience, but only 21% strongly agree that businesses are doing enough to protect their data.

finding the right balance

It’s hard to put the genie back in the bottle. Expectations regarding personalization evolved without any strict limits. And the scale and availability of data is directly responsible for significant innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and health care analytics. Even for Netflix to know what you should watch next, it wouldn’t be possible without data about what you’ve watched before.

Now, amid increasing government regulations and consumer backlash, businesses must reevaluate their approach. Personalization is not possible without data, but companies have a responsibility to ensure it is managed properly and used only in ways that customers approve of. This will become even more important with increased adoption of data-driven technologies like AI.

It is possible to thread that needle. In the past, we thought it was necessary to collect demographic data – we needed to know who someone was in order to create a personalized experience for them. Now, we understand that data related to intent and history, even if anonymized, is all that is really needed. The result is a better experience that removes the need to worry about privacy concerns.

Embracing Change: 4 Tips for CX Leaders

Protecting customer information has never been more important. There are four ways to make sure you’re meeting your goals.

1. Follow the rules or lose customers and face fines

Increased regulations will force businesses and CX leaders to truly adopt and implement privacy measures or put their customer base at risk. Good privacy measures are increasingly becoming table stakes (and competitive advantage). According to Gartner, 84 percent of businesses say data privacy is the most important factor when purchasing software. Without it, they are likely to lag behind their peers—perhaps forever.

2. Empower consumers and businesses to control their data

As we prioritize privacy, data must become more and more ephemeral. Instead of collecting and storing data for later use, companies will need to think about data that they can only access when they have been given permission to do so.

3. Focus on collecting the right data instead of collecting all the data

For years the priority has been to collect any data you can—even if you have no immediate use for it. This will no longer be an option. Instead, CX leaders should figure out what data they actually need and be clear about why they’re collecting it.

4. Enforce Privacy by Design

Looking ahead, CX leaders will need to seamlessly integrate privacy-enhancing measures into all aspects of their customer journey. Features like masking, reduction, minimization, anonymization, visibility, and field-based permissions will be important. This will become easier as better technologies become available, like the one we’re investing in at Zendesk.

A more proactive approach

Data privacy and security can no longer be an afterthought. Change is coming, whether you’re ready for it or not. Rather than retreat, companies should strive to make privacy a cornerstone of their customer experience and a real competitive advantage.

To do this, it is important that leadership foster a culture of privacy and transparency throughout the company and CX organization. No longer just something the security team deals with and worries about, good privacy practices should be upheld by every member of your team. Your business depends on it.