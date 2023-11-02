Footwear collective wants to tackle shoe circularity on a large scale

Yuli Fuentes-Medel, head of the newly formed footwear collective, is still unsure about the title she wants to use.

“Lord of the Universe? “Whatever is the Shoe Queen?” The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) fabric innovation manager told Sourcing Journal they are working on some possible options.

No matter what it says on her business card, Fuentes-Medel is a woman on a mission. She is here to free the fashion industry from the problem of huge shoe wastage, which is actually a major hindrance in building a circular economy, where one person’s waste is another person’s physical treasure.

The problem with the shoe starts with the complexity of its design. The same sneaker can contain dozens of different components – such as cotton, leather, metal, polyester and polyurethane – meant to boost performance or induce comfort, making them difficult if not impossible to tell apart. Is. In the best case, the shoes can be pulverized at the end of their life and turned into mulch for playgrounds or running tracks. However, they are often dumped in landfills or incinerators, generating greenhouse gas emissions that fan the flames of climate change.

“I’ve worked with other industries in industry transformation in the past and shoes have been neglected for so long in terms of innovation,” Fuentes-Medel said.

The idea of ​​a footwear-focused nonprofit began to swirl after MIT hosted a circularity summit for several major shoe vendors in March 2022. The discussions culminated in a so-called “Footwear Manifesto,” which acknowledged the vast opportunities for brands and manufacturers to jointly invest in sustainable material choices, after-sales platforms and consumer education.

Of more than 100 individuals surveyed for the paper, 72 percent of whom were employed by footwear companies, 84 percent agreed that the shoe industry lacks a collective understanding of how to measure the circularity of shoes. Could. Many respondents agreed that a lack of alignment has resulted in brand-specific efforts failing to create scalable, sector-wide impact with standardized metrics and common goals.

“When we were doing that, the industry said, ‘Okay, now we need to find a nonprofit that will work for innovation in the footwear industry; Who are they?” Fuentes-Medel said. “And people were like, ‘Ah, no, we don’t have one.’ So that started this whole new adventure for me.”

And thus The Footwear Collective, launched under the auspices of climate advocacy group EarthDNA, was born. With boldface names like Brooks Running, Crocs, Ecco, New Balance, Reformation, On, and Target among its early funding partners, the group’s mandate is simultaneously simple and complex: “To start thinking collectively about solutions for all Keeping the industry together “This is what we need to make shoes sustainable and circular.”

“These people came in like, ‘Okay, we need action, we need to think big; We have done a lot to pollute the planet; We need to create a pipeline that runs through the industry,” Fuentes-Medel said. While it’s nice to talk about “closing the loop,” few shoemakers are actually doing it. Lack of market incentives is an issue. The lack of adequate infrastructure, both physical and digital, to accelerate speed is another matter.

Then there is the consumer element.

“How do you retrain people to embrace the idea that now you have to be a part of manufacturing circular products?” He said.

To make all this work, the footwear sector needs a “fundamental shift” from competition to pre-competitive cooperation, Fuentes-Medel said. Right now, The Footwear Collective is identifying these pre-competitive spaces and generating the data they will need to power them.

Establishing systems that facilitate circularity at scale has been a “huge challenge” for the entire footwear industry, said Katy O’Brien, senior manager of sustainable innovation at New Balance, which published an internal low-waste design guide Is and is testing repairs. In addition to continuing its shoe repair program in Japan, its US and UK factories.

“Traditionally, footwear brands have managed a common supply chain separately and kept it to themselves, allowing for the protection of trade secrets and IP,” he said. “As we all face the huge challenge of decarbonizing and reducing waste in our supply chains, it makes sense for us to work together to make sustainable change at scale.”

The footwear collective is referring to the first batch of brands as “Cohort 1.” The plan is to form a group 2, 3 etc. as its work will not be successful unless a large part of the area is involved.

“They are also helping to provide data that will enable the first set of ideas that we have,” she said. “So where should we activate catalytic projects? “How do we enable brands to be held accountable for their company’s inefficiencies?”

Creating a circular shoe can be an expensive and labor-intensive endeavor, Fuentes-Medel said. Companies like Adidas, On and Salomon have tried to simplify the problem by using monomaterials that can be ground, melted and extruded again. Thousand Fell has designed its low-tops for disassembly, using a system of collection, grading, sorting and separation, transformed into a textile-to-textile recycling platform known as SuperCircle , which Reformation taps for its RefRecycling initiative. But joining forces could save retailers time and money. Many solutions already exist, but they need buy-in to move beyond the capsule level and therefore beyond mere marketing spin.

“We have to be really good at empowering the world’s supercircles, the world’s circles, the other recyclers that exist in the world that we don’t know about,” he said. “So hopefully we’ll bring in a lot of money and philanthropic dollars to support this so we can start building more scalable solutions.”

Caroline Swenson, senior materials manager of footwear and product innovation leader at Reformation, agreed. He told Sourcing Journal that to tackle circularity the industry needs to “re-imagine footwear – the way it is designed, made and disposed of at end of life.”

“Reformation Shoes Are Recyclable Through RefRecycling [and we’ve] “In particular we are working on circular opportunities for post-consumer shoe waste integration into new products, reducing pollution to easy shoe disassembly with the hope of using materials at their highest value and more circular ways of manufacturing products,” He said. “But more innovation is needed to address these issues at scale across the industry. We believe a collective approach is the best path towards creating industry-specific circular solutions.

Those brands aren’t the only brands Fuentes-Medal has her eye on.

“One of the thoughts I had is that all these big players make a lot of money and they use a lot of shoes. Why don’t we get donations from them?” He said. “I can say, ‘Michael Jordan, we need you at The Footwear Collective.’”

