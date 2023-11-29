Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo faces lawsuit for promoting Binance

Global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo faces a lawsuit filed in Florida District Court on November 27, 2023 for promoting Binance. The plaintiffs, Michael Sizemore, Mickey Wongdara and Gordon Lewis, claim they suffered losses because Ronaldo promoted the exchange. The platform is accused of not taking proper anti-money laundering measures. Additionally, the exchange was recently asked to pay $4.3 billion as a settlement to US authorities.

According to the filing, Ronaldo “Promoted, facilitated and/or actively participated in the offering and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance.,

The footballer entered into a multi-year partnership with the exchange in mid-2022. As per the partnership, Ronaldo will be promoting a series of his own NFTS (Non-Fungible Tokens). Additionally, according to the filing, users who signed up for the NFT collection claimed they were more likely to use the exchange for other purposes, such as purchasing unregistered securities. Unregistered securities include BNB tokens and the exchange’s yield program.

The filing said,ronaldo,The promotion of Binance solicited or facilitated investments in unregistered securities by encouraging its millions of followers, fans and supporters to invest with the Binance platform.,

What else does the lawsuit claim about Ronaldo and Binance?

According to the lawsuit, Ronaldo allegedly “knew or should have known” aboutBinance is selling unregistered crypto securities.Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that the footballer has “Investment experience and vast resources to acquire external advisors.,

Additionally, the lawsuit cites the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) warning to celebrities regarding disclosing payments they receive for promoting crypto. The plaintiff claims that Ronaldo did not disclose the payments he received from Binance.

Ronaldo’s lawsuit is the latest twist in the Binance saga. The platform’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), recently pleaded guilty to money-laundering charges and agreed to step down as head of the company.

