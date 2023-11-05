Foot traffic in Midtown, Lower Manhattan down 33% – one of the worst rates post-Covid in US: Survey

A new survey shows that foot traffic in New York City business districts is still 33% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic — one of the lowest recovery rates in the country.

The University of Toronto analysis measured the number of visitors, including shoppers and tourists, as well as residents and workers, to so-called “downtowns” or business/tourist districts in major cities in the United States and Canada.

Lower Manhattan, including the Wall Street financial district, and Midtown, including Times Square, were considered the “downtown” district of the Big Apple for the study.

The researchers measured foot traffic through mobile phone presence, comparing the period from March to mid-June in 2023 with the same period in 2019.

New York’s 66% recovery rate ranks 54th among the 66 cities surveyed.

Las Vegas ranks first, with foot traffic up 103% — or 3% more than before the pandemic. The gambling mecca was the only city with more foot traffic than before the COVID-19 outbreak.

New York City came in 54th out of 66 cities in terms of downtown recovery. University of Toronto

One researcher of the study suggested that the shift to socially remote office work may have led to a dramatic decline in foot traffic in Gotham’s business districts.

“We’ve been tracking since the beginning of 2022, and New York was an early rebound story — but then stalled,” Karen Chappell, director of the University of Toronto’s School of Cities, told The Post.

“Part of this is due to commercial office tenants gradually giving up their leases,” he said.

New York was an early rebound story after the lockdown, until it stalled, a researcher says. getty images

The researcher noted that unlike earlier studies, their project did not include Hudson Yards because it is not traditionally considered part of Midtown.

Other major cities that recovered the most or significantly more foot traffic from the pre-pandemic period than the Big Apple include Miami (92%), Nashville (88%), Atlanta (85%), Los Angeles (83%) and San Diego. (80%).

Like New York, there are other cities that have struggled to recover pre-pandemic density in their central business districts.

Chicago’s foot traffic was only 61% of what it was before the pandemic.

Recovery rates in Seattle and Minneapolis were less than 60%.

Other non-downtown tourist areas in New York have seen greater increases in traffic. getty images

High-tech San Francisco’s recovery rate was about the same as New York City’s — or 67%.

But the Partnership for the City of New York, a leading business advocacy group, questioned the accuracy of the University of Toronto data, citing recent reports showing strong improvements in Manhattan’s major commerce and tourism districts.

It said pedestrian traffic in Times Square averaged 285,000 in the last week of October 2023, or 80% of the pre-pandemic number of 356,000 during the same week in 2019.

In Downtown Brooklyn, monthly foot traffic reached 75% of pre-pandemic levels in June 2023.

“A lot of our pre-COVID foot traffic consisted of tourists, and international tourism is still low. We have the densest number of office workers ever, so the hybrid work week has had a big impact here, with average weekday attendance in the office down. [having] “It has dropped from 80% before the pandemic to less than 60% today,” said Katherine Wild, CEO of the Partnership.

Wild also said such studies do not take into account the increase in foot traffic where many office workers now work and shop.

“On the other hand, there are business districts in the city’s five boroughs that are likely to experience an increase in foot traffic as a result of working from home,” she said. “So I don’t think so.” [the Big Apple’s] The comparison of small towns with a single ‘downtown’ is appropriate.”

The partnership said Broadway sales and attendance during the last week of October were at 85% and 81% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.

Wild pointed to other promising data points indicating strong improvement, noting that New York City’s regional airports had their busiest month in history, serving more than 13.3 million passengers in August and October, according to the Times. The 192nd new business opened in the square, which was more than that. 179 businesses closed during the pandemic.

Source: www.bing.com