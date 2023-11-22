Better known by their less appealing nickname, shipworm, naked clams have tiny shells and they burrow into wood, which they digest and convert into nutritious protein. The result is a clam that can be farmed sustainably and tastes somewhat like oysters or mussels.

The next time you tuck into a delicious plate of fruit, you may find that some of your seafood was actually grown on scrap wood scraps.

Naked clams are the latest scientific breakthrough for researchers interested in putting eco-friendly seafood on the menu.

researchers The Universities of Cambridge and Plymouth have teamed up to present how naked clams are a better alternative. “Naked clams” is the name researchers have given to pteridinids, commonly known as shipworms.

Not surprisingly, shipworm isn’t the most appetizing name for the creatures, being a type of biennial that grows faster than any other – reaching 30cm in length within just six months.

Naked clams have small shells and absorb wood, which they digest into nutritious protein. The result is a clam that tastes somewhat like oysters or mussels, both of which take about two years – four times longer – to harvest.

Wild naked clams are already eaten as a delicacy in the Philippines, but this study suggests they should be industrially farmed.

Already twice as rich in vitamin B12 as blue mussels, clams can be fortified with essential omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids when fed an algae-based feed. Not only are they nutritious, but the clams’ unpretentiousness to growing conditions—they really only require used wood—makes cultivating them an easy task.

In fact, we wouldn’t even need to farm them in the ocean. The research suggests a modular farming design that can be set up in urban environments.

“Naked clams taste like oysters, they are highly nutritious and they can be produced with a really low impact on the environment. Naked clam aquaculture has never been attempted before. We’re growing them using wood that would otherwise go to landfill or be recycled, to produce food high in protein and rich in essential nutrients like vitamin B12,” said Henslow, lead author of the new study and Says Research Fellow Dr. David Villar. Department of Zoology, University of Cambridge.

As climate change increasingly impacts food ecosystems, altering global access to foods, naked clams may play an important role in the future of our diets. Spaghetti alle vongole anyone?

