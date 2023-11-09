Food waste has become a serious global problem. About 10% of the 8 billion people on Earth are undernourished, but nearly a third of the food on our planet is destroyed before it is eaten.

A startup called Positive Carbon has proposed a solution. The Irish company has developed a sensor-based system that tracks, traces and reduces food waste.

According to the startup, the technology has reduced waste by 50% – saving over 4,000 tonnes of food. Designed for commercial kitchens, this technology can cut costs as well as waste.

Positive Carbon CEO Mark Kirwan tells TNW that hotels, hospitals, workplaces and university campuses can all benefit.

“Our technology is not just a tool to reduce food waste; It is the driving force behind promoting a sustainable ecosystem that benefits businesses, the environment and society at large,” he said.

how it works

Dashboards provide detailed data on food usage and potential savings. Credit: Positive Carbon

Positive Carbon uses both cameras and lidar sensors. Perched on the roof above the food bins, they automatically keep track of exactly what enters the bins.

The sensors are linked to the customer’s purchasing software. As a result, the system can monitor what a business purchases and link that information to waste.

The data are then aggregated to generate targeted interventions. Purchasing plans can then be adjusted accordingly. This may mean buying less of a specific ingredient, preparing fewer portions of a specific dish, or simply putting less food on plates.

future plans

Kirwan (centre) with Positive Carbon COO Aisling Kirwan and investor Andrew McGreal. Credit: Mark Steadman

Positive Carbon today announced that the company has secured €2.3mn in fresh seed funding.

The cash investment further boosts Kirwan’s plans. He envisions technology tracking nutritional content, suggesting real-time menu adjustments based on consumption patterns, and automating food orders.

“In addition, advances in AI could enable sensors to predict future waste patterns, allowing advance advice on purchasing and portion control,” he said.

As the technology becomes more sophisticated and cost-effective, it may also enter home kitchens. If it does, we can enjoy personalized meal planning and shopping list automation. And all this while keeping our scarce supplies out of the trash.

Source: thenextweb.com