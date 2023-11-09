November 9, 2023
Why the future of food is ‘invisible innovation’


Food waste has become a serious global problem. About 10% of the 8 billion people on Earth are undernourished, but nearly a third of the food on our planet is destroyed before it is eaten.

A startup called Positive Carbon has proposed a solution. The Irish company has developed a sensor-based system that tracks, traces and reduces food waste.

According to the startup, the technology has reduced waste by 50% – saving over 4,000 tonnes of food. Designed for commercial kitchens, this technology can cut costs as well as waste.

Positive Carbon CEO Mark Kirwan tells TNW that hotels, hospitals, workplaces and university campuses can all benefit.

“Our technology is not just a tool to reduce food waste; It is the driving force behind promoting a sustainable ecosystem that benefits businesses, the environment and society at large,” he said.

how it works