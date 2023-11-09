Food Stamps: 6 Delivery Services That Accept SNAP

AsiaVision/Getty Images

Millions of Americans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federal program that provides monthly food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget. Most grocery stores and retailers accept SNAP EBT payments at the register, but some companies allow you to use your EBT card to pay for food delivery services.

Uber Eats recently announced that it will offer SNAP recipients the ability to use their EBT cards to order groceries online in 2024.

Uber Eats said in a press release, “We know that online food delivery can have a meaningful impact in reducing barriers to fresh groceries, especially for the most vulnerable – including people living in food deserts, seniors, and people with disabilities or who face transportation barriers.” , “Helping to improve access to quality food is incredibly important to our work.”

There are additional delivery services that accept SNAP.

Amazon

SNAP recipients can use their EBT card to order groceries through Amazon Fresh and Amazon.com and have them delivered to their front door. You can get fresh grocery delivery even without Prime in select US cities, CNBC reports.

Amazon charges non-Prime members between $7.95 and $13.95 for delivery, but SNAP recipients can get an Amazon Prime membership at a discounted rate of $6.99 per month (regularly $14.99) to save on delivery costs.

Doordash

DoorDash began accepting SNAP EBT payments for grocery deliveries in June this year. SNAP recipients can order groceries on the platform through several grocery partners, including Aldi, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer and participating 7-Eleven stores.

To use your EBT card, enter your card information directly into the Payment Method section of the DoorDash app under “Program Cards.” SNAP recipients can also receive two months of free DashPass membership with a $0 delivery fee on eligible orders.

instacart

Instacart was one of the first grocery delivery companies to accept EBT cards – and the first to accept SNAP in all 50 states. If you haven’t used your EBT card through Instacart, you can get free delivery on your first three eligible EBT orders of $35 or more through the end of the year.

To use your EBT card, add it as a payment method in your account settings. You’ll also need a separate debit or credit card to cover fees, bottle deposits, taxes, tips and non-SNAP eligible items.

Target

Last year, Target announced it would begin accepting SNAP EBT cards as payment for grocery purchases at Target.com. SNAP recipients can pay for SNAP-eligible groceries with contactless same-day services, including order pickup, drive up, and same-day delivery with Shipt. There is no minimum fee or membership required.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats recently announced that it will begin accepting EBT cards for online grocery orders through its app. USA Today notes that Uber has not yet revealed its rollout plan, but recipients could start using their benefits to get fresh groceries in 2024.

wal-mart

Walmart accepts SNAP for grocery delivery and pickup orders in stores and online in all 50 states. You can add your EBT card information to your Wallet on your Walmart.com account. Shop for EBT-eligible items, select pickup or delivery from your store and enter your EBT PIN to complete the transaction. Walmart will also waive the minimum order ($35) if you select Pickup and link your EBT card.

