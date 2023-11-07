Food-delivery startup Wonder Group gets $100 million investment from Nestle

Wonder Group has purchased the rights to create dishes from popular restaurants and celebrity chefs such as Bobby Flay and José Andrés. It has also developed high-tech kitchen appliances to speed up and simplify cooking.

Wonder Group

Food-delivery company Wonder Group has received a cash infusion from Nestlé, as the startup looks to sell high-tech kitchen equipment and prepared ingredients to businesses such as hotels, hospitals and sports arenas.

The deal includes a strategic partnership as well as a $100 million investment from Nestlé, according to sources familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the financial terms of the deal are not public.

Nestlé and Wonder confirmed the deal but declined to disclose transaction details.

This funding takes Wonder one step closer to its ambitions to make high-quality meals at home easier, faster and cheaper for busy families. The startup, which was valued at about $3.5 billion when it closed a $350 million funding round in June, was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur and former Walmart e-commerce head Marc Lore.

Wonder recently struck a deal to acquire meal-kit company Blue Apron for $103 million. It has also developed kitchen equipment that makes restaurant-quality cooking simpler and faster.

Before Wonder, Lore founded e-commerce startup Jet.com in 2016 and sold it to Walmart for $3.3 billion. Walmart eventually shuttered Jet, but Lore oversaw the big-box retailer’s aggressive push into the online world and its race to close the gap. With rival Amazon. He left Walmart about three years ago.

Lor sold Quidsy, another business he co-founded and the parent company of Diapers.com, to Amazon.

Marc Lore, former CEO, Walmart Ecommerce

Scott Millin | cnbc

In an interview with CNBC, Lore said that working with Nestlé will help Wonder grow more quickly.

Nestlé, a food and beverage giant, makes ingredients for grocery stores, snacks and frozen meals, but it also has a large food-service business and sells to customers including college campuses and cruise lines. Some of those companies may also want Wonder’s kitchen appliances, Lore said.

The partnership will begin with Nestlé manufacturing ready-made pizzas and pasta for Wonder’s kitchen appliances, as well as selling the kitchen appliances to customers.

Melissa Henshaw, president of Nestlé Out-of-Home, said many of Nestlé have struggled to retain customers because customers want convenient meals and bold flavors, but businesses lack the staff to make them. In many cases, this leads to changes that limit sales opportunities and frustrate customers, such as reduced room service menus in hotels, limited hours in cafes, or tasteless, soggy or cold food.

“With our partnership with Wonder, there is this opportunity to help operators in many out-of-home segments improve the quality of their food, maintain sustainability and really open up some additional revenue streams in a situation that has been quite challenging following the pandemic.” Are,” she said.

Wonder started with a very different business model: a fleet of mobile kitchen trucks that would park outside customers’ homes in New Jersey and New York suburbs and cook meals. It discontinued that approach in January and laid off hundreds of employees in an effort to turn profits faster.

Instead, the startup focused on opening a growing network of brick-and-mortar kitchens, where it could create menu items in cuisines that would otherwise attract customers or those from celebrity chefs like José Andrés, Bobby Flay and Michael Symon. Will meet in the restaurant. It has purchased the rights from a growing number of Chefs and restaurants that allow customers to mix and match – diners can get entrées from four different restaurants for up to four different family members in the same order.

The company currently has approximately 1,100 employees.

By the end of the year, Wonder plans to have 10 locations in the tri-state area of ​​New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Lore said each of those locations has about a dozen seats where customers can dine in, but most orders are delivered or picked up for at-home meals. It plans to open at least 20 more locations next year, he said.

With the startup’s new impetus, Wonder is selling its white-label technology and food ingredients — custom-made and prepared — that go with it to other businesses. It has already launched a business-to-business offering called Wonderworks at 50 locations, including convention centres, theaters and airports.

Ultimately, Lore said he wants Wonder to become a “super app for mealtimes” with a variety of options that fit customers’ budgets, dietary preferences, and schedules. Options will include Blue Apron’s kits and hot meals from its kitchen.

Wonder competes with a variety of players in the food sector. These include everyone from delivery companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash to quick-service restaurants like Sweetgreen and Chipotle, and even grocers like Kroger and Amazon-owned Whole Foods, which have expanded prepared meal offerings.

Wunder wants to differentiate himself by the way he makes that food, so he can prepare a longer menu of food and enhance the flavor of those menu items, even with less equipment and labor on a 2,800-square-foot lot. Even in the kitchen.

“There’s no gas,” Lore said. “There’s no stove. No fire. No hood. No grease trap. It can go in a shoe store, a yoga studio or Lenscrafters. It can go anywhere. So it gives you a lot, “Allows the kitchen to be very adaptable.”

