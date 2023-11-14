Food delivery apps urged to improve after reports of children working as riders

Food delivery giants have been urged to improve policies that allow riders to lend their accounts to others amid reports of children being able to work for them.

Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats couriers have self-employed status and can therefore have others deliver for them, but they are responsible for checking that they are legally permitted to operate.

This reportedly enables children to work as delivery riders despite being at least 18 years of age, as “substitute” couriers are not verified by the apps.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, who is chairing a meeting with representatives of the three companies on Tuesday morning, said the replacement policy was “perpetuating and enabling illegal work in our country”.

Robert Jenrick is chairing a meeting with the three companies (Aaron Chown/PA)

The BBC found social media users selling or renting their accounts online, and reported that a 17-year-old boy died while working as a Deliveroo rider.

Mr Jenrick told the BBC: “This is not a victimless activity, we have seen a young man die doing something he shouldn’t have done.”

He called for reforms so that substitute riders can also be verified by the apps, not the account holder.

All three apps said riders must pass background checks and have the right to work in the UK, adding that they remove couriers who cannot legally do so.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “We take our responsibilities extremely seriously. We have introduced facial recognition technology and we will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to support their efforts in this area.

“We understand there are concerns about this issue and we are working closely with the government to find a solution,” an Uber Eats spokesperson said.

A Just Eat spokesperson said: “We have high standards and strong criteria for couriers who deliver on behalf of Just Eat.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com