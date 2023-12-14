Key to the Strip, Congressional proclamations presented on December 13 declare ‘Fontainebleau Las Vegas Day’ on the Strip.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In prelude to one of Las Vegas’ most anticipated grand openings, Fontainebleau Las Vegas A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, December 13, just hours before the resort’s public debut. Fontainebleau Development President and CEO Jeffrey SofferJoining Fontainebleau Las Vegas executives, local government officials, community dignitaries and national VIPs, the event marked the historic moment in true Fontainebleau grandeur, with champagne, live violinists and a swag of “bleau” ribbon.

“Welcome to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas era,” Mr. Soffer said after the ribbon cutting. “Today, we open our doors to the world, and welcome our first guests to experience the pinnacle of luxury hospitality.

“It is fitting that Las Vegas is the City of Dreams and Possibilities, as this resort embodies our steadfastness, our unwavering commitment to excellence and our belief in the transformative power of genuine, world-class hospitality.”

The ceremony, held at the Urs Fischer Gallery at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fulfilled Mr. Soffer’s nearly 20-year dream of carrying the prestigious Fontainebleau name forward into the legacy of Miami Beach. Conceived in the early 2000s, Fontainebleau Las Vegas was re-acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the tallest habitable building in the state of Nevada and a testament to Fontainebleau’s 70-year legacy. Timeless elegance, sophisticated aesthetics, and visionary design.

In a historic moment, Mr. Soffer joined Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on stage to receive the keys to the Strip as December 13 was declared “Fontainebleau Las Vegas Day.” As he handed over the ceremonial keys to Mr. Soffer, the Commissioner praised Fontainebleau Development’s significant contribution to the development and prestige of the Strip, as well as strengthening the relationship between Fontainebleau and the Las Vegas community. Additionally, the Fontainebleau Development and Fontainebleau Las Vegas were honored with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Senator Jackie Rosen, a Certificate of Special Congressional Commendation from U.S. Representative Dina Titus and an official proclamation from Assembly Member Howard Watts III.

The event begins with a day of extravagant festivities at the property, followed by Fontainebleau’s official Las Vegas opening to the public just before midnight.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Las Vegas Strip. The resort’s thoughtful design allows guests to easily navigate between 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and conference space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife allows for. and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. 2777 S. Located on Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is being built by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

fontainebleau development, Founded by Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, the company is one of the nation’s leading real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial and luxury service sectors. . The company builds, owns, markets and operates its own properties, providing expertise at each stage of the project life cycle and a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything it does. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier properties such as the Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville and several residential destinations such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, The Tracer. and Sorrento Tower at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club and Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club and some of the highest-grossing and renowned nightlife, dining and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over its 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in more than 100 projects, representing more than $38 billion in total transaction value.

