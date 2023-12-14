Fontainebleau grand opening: See all the celebrities at the star-studded Vegas party

photos

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Kendall Jenner and more attend the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. splashnews.com; Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hold hands as they end their night together after partying at the grand opening of Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. splashnews.com

Kendall Jenner attends the star-studded grand opening celebration of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Kim Kardashian attends the star-studded grand opening ceremony of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Ivanka Trump attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Tom Brady attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. getty images

Cher attends the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas with her boyfriend (not pictured). getty images

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attend the Fontainebleau Las Vegas star-studded grand opening celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin attend the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. getty images

Ivanka Trump and FoodGod pose during the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

“Vampire Diaries” stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder reunited at the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

“Vanderpump Rules” stars James Kennedy and Ellie Luber attend the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Ian Somerhalder also poses with his wife Nikki Reed. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Lenny Kravitz throws up a peace sign. getty images

Tyga follows Lenny Kravitz’s lead with a peace sign. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sheryl Goddard and Alice Cooper rocked the grand opening. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Dita Von Teese poses during the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, Fontainebleau Development Executive Vice President Brian O’Shields and Keith Urban gathered at the grand opening. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Pierce Brosnan’s son Paris steps out for the big night. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Stella Maxwell strikes a dramatic pose at the star-studded event. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Kathryn Newton attends the grand opening ceremony of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Camila Coelho attends the star-studded grand opening ceremony of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Anita attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Blogger Perez Hilton poses during the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty attend the grand opening ceremony of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

