Fontainebleau grand opening: See all the celebrities at the star-studded Vegas party
Published on Dec 14, 2023, 10:59am ET
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Kendall Jenner and more attend the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. splashnews.com; Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hold hands as they end their night together after partying at the grand opening of Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. splashnews.com
Kendall Jenner attends the star-studded grand opening celebration of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Kim Kardashian attends the star-studded grand opening ceremony of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Ivanka Trump attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Tom Brady attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. getty images
Cher attends the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas with her boyfriend (not pictured). getty images
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attend the Fontainebleau Las Vegas star-studded grand opening celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin attend the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. getty images
Ivanka Trump and FoodGod pose during the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
“Vampire Diaries” stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder reunited at the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
“Vanderpump Rules” stars James Kennedy and Ellie Luber attend the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Ian Somerhalder also poses with his wife Nikki Reed. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Lenny Kravitz throws up a peace sign. getty images
Tyga follows Lenny Kravitz’s lead with a peace sign. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Sheryl Goddard and Alice Cooper rocked the grand opening. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Dita Von Teese poses during the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, Fontainebleau Development Executive Vice President Brian O’Shields and Keith Urban gathered at the grand opening. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Pierce Brosnan’s son Paris steps out for the big night. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Stella Maxwell strikes a dramatic pose at the star-studded event. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Kathryn Newton attends the grand opening ceremony of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Camila Coelho attends the star-studded grand opening ceremony of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Anita attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Blogger Perez Hilton poses during the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty attend the grand opening ceremony of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
