'FOMO' hits the market as stocks record best month of the year

Stocks that had fallen amid fears of higher long-term interest rates were dealt a second blow during November’s strong market rally.

The S&P Regional Bank Index (KRE) rose more than 16% during the month, including a gain of more than 2% on Wednesday. Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) surged more than 34%. Meme stocks are also on the rise, with the broader Roundhill Meme ETF (MEME) up more than 20% in November and meme stock favorite GameStop up more than 20% on Wednesday alone.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index (^RUT), which has been largely avoided due to fears that higher interest rates would sink smaller companies, rose more than 9% on the month.

“Traders have decided that even though it’s still earning about 5%, cash is worthless compared to quick profits across a variety of risk assets,” Steve Sosnik, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, wrote in a research note Wednesday. “

Sosnik says what he describes as the fear of missing out or “FOMO” rally is rooted in “expectations that rates will come down, and that’s actually a solid reason for the rise in risk assets.”

Between the Fed’s September meeting and its November 1 meeting, fears of another Fed rate hike had weighed on broader indices and tech stocks in particular.

When the S&P 500 (^GSPC) bottomed in late October, institutional investors were stuck in a “flat position,” eToro US investment analyst Kelly Cox told Yahoo Finance. Investors remained the least exposed to equities in more than a year, according to a measure from the National Association of Active Investment Managers.

Signs of easing inflation have led investors to believe that the Fed may not only raise but also cut rates soon, Cox said, so they raised rates last fall in an effort to “chase performance.” Months invested in interest rate-sensitive sectors. , Real estate (XLRE) and technology (XLK) rose more than 12% in November, while financials (XLF) and consumer discretionary (XLY) rose more than 10%.

“many [institutional investors] “These higher-duration sectors are bullish, which is powering the rate cut trade, and that could continue through the end of the year,” Cox said.

Now with the active managers’ index at its highest level since the AI-driven rally in the summer, the main questions for investors will be whether the market has cut rates too aggressively and whether investors will hold on to stocks overall despite the myriad Very excited. Headwinds are blowing in 2024.

For its part, the Federal Reserve has attempted to temper expectations about a rate cut.

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in prepared remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta on Friday.

Christina Hooper, chief global markets strategist at Invesco, told Yahoo Finance on Thursday that the Fed is “encouraged” to talk to markets about the downside, warning that financial conditions will not ease too far and an upside to inflation. Prove to be a risk. But that doesn’t mean investors will be wrong.

“The market is bullish,” Hooper said, discussing whether the market had gone too far during the November rally. “But I don’t disagree about this [rate] Cutting. I think we’re likely to see that. It’s very likely…we’ll probably see some decline in the markets, some decline in the markets. But the reality is that inflation is coming down.”

Other strategists agree that stocks still haven’t got over their skis. Bank of America noted in a new research note on Friday that investor sentiment, as tracked by its sell-side indicator, ticked off amid the rally in November but still remains “Rather bearish than bullish.”

“Despite rising expectations of a soft landing, we are still far from a market environment dominated by high confidence and euphoria,” wrote Savita Subramaniam, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America.

For Cox, the market’s leading indicators are not flashing red yet. For example, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up nearly 50% in the past month, but Cox has not yet seen any aggressive moves in alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and others with limited options, in 2021. Alternative Coins Practical Use Cases.

“The speculation will never end,” Cox said. “It’s just going to happen in degrees. And I think the speculative trading we’re seeing these days is a shell of what we saw two years ago… Investors are not just closing their eyes and “They’re not buying. What they’re really thinking is they can survive in what is still a risky environment. Rates are still high. There’s still a lot of uncertainty out there.”

