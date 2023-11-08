Following This Prediction, Wall Street Veterans Anticipate XRP Price Reaction After Ripple Swell – Times Tabloid

Within a few days, XRP experienced a significant surge and went above $0.7. He has not achieved this feat in many months. This surge has created anticipation among investors, as XRP’s trading volume is currently up by 30%, even as the token has fallen below $0.7.

However, according to the insights of both market analysts and prominent people in the XRP community, it is necessary to treat this situation with caution.

XRP’s recent performance has been impressive, with a notable gain of 30.97% over the past month, with the biggest of those gains coming over the past weekend. Despite this bullish trend, experts suggest that XRP could face a correction.

An XRP decline?

One voice of caution in the XRP community comes from KingDoggo (@KingDoggoXRP), founder of the Alpha Husky Club, a prominent NFT project on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). “If you want to buy more XRP, be careful,” he said on Xpress.

Don’t chase the candles, because after a few days when it makes a retracement you end up with losses.” KingDogGo cautions against blindly chasing the price rise and emphasizes that bullish Trends often give way to retracements, potentially leading to losses for new investors.

He advises those entering the XRP market not to be driven by fear of missing out (FOMO) and avoid chasing candles in trading.

Instead, he recommends taking a patient approach while waiting for opportunities during market gloom. He closed his post by saying, “Never let your emotions dictate your purchasing decision. “Wait and take advantage when people are pessimistic.”

He provided a chart that showed XRP falling to $0.57784 before rising to $1.4. Kingdoggo’s message of caution was echoed by Linda P. Jones, a renowned financial expert, author, and prominent figure in the XRP community.

jones shares The belief that an XRP retracement is likely on the horizon is strong, but it also signals an important event that could further impact the price of XRP.

The event in question is Ripple Swell, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on November 8 and 9. The conference, organized by Ripple, will bring together over 600 experts from the banking, economic, regulatory and blockchain industries.

There is speculation within the XRP community that Ripple may make a public announcement regarding its intentions for an initial public offering (IPO) at this event. If such an announcement is made, the price of XRP could be significantly affected.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s recent teaser about Ripple Swell has also generated significant speculation within the community. Everyone is curious to see what this event will mean for XRP.

Source: timestabloid.com