Following Moore's Law, do more math. Structured models for the future

If you really want to know the basics of what’s going on with learning models, listening to Joel Emmer can be an instructive way to pay attention to some of the principles that need to be applied when designing new systems. There is a possibility.

First of all, as Joel Emmer informs us, Moore’s Law is over. We know this, and as a result of it, or, you could say, as a response to the need for continuous improvement, a lot of specializations are arising. Emer points out many of them to help talk about hardware capabilities and next-generation applications, however, interestingly, he actually refers to some of these particular processors as “incomplete details” and “architecture-critical.” Give less marks for “deficiency”.

With those comments, Emer asks us to look at the bigger picture in scientific progress.

“Science advances the world by organizing and classifying knowledge,” he says.

As an example of this type of systematization in data science, Emmer talks about tensors and sets of values ​​as concepts.

“A tensor is simply a set of values ​​arranged in a multi-dimensional structure, where we will call the dimensions ‘rank’,” he notes.

Moving on to the need to organize certain processes and data sets, Emer evaluates the ‘Fibretree Tensor Abstraction’ with the following structures: ranks, fibres, coordinates and points.

He also shows how we deal with the data sets we are trying to scale or otherwise deal with using objects like scalars and matrices.

Now, a particularly interesting point is where he argues that many problems are “sparse”, and we have opportunities to exploit that sparse characteristic.

He talks about compressing null values ​​and eliminating inefficient calculations for massive savings in storage operations and overall resource usage.

Moving on from there, Emmer introduces us to “good notation” which goes back to none other than Albert Einstein and the concept of ‘einsum’, which is basically a way to cover all points of a state. There is a formulation of points and tensors on the basis. Model or system.

When he defines it as crossing all points in space, you start thinking about Einstein’s concepts. When he further introduces ‘timeloop’ as an application, it sounds even more Einsteinian. But it has relevance to the data world.

Leaving aside the math (you can watch the talk for the rest of it) Emer presents what, for example, might be more attractive to a business major: how to use EINSUM in design, shared indices and fiber. With the manipulation of and fiber trees.

He talks about “separating the semantics of computation from the details of design”.

Of course it’s all heady stuff. In terms of applications, Emmer wraps it all up by talking about how these ideas can help build better analytical models, optimize performance for hardware, and make the kinds of advancements like compression and energy savings that today’s engineers need. Are directly applicable to the work of.

But if you’re a mathematician you’ll be more interested in some of the slides he uses to talk about how we access mathematical concepts through language.

As far as real-world business use cases are concerned, Emer offers:

“With a brief and a comprehensive design specification, there are many different things we can do. One is: building a model to characterize a design, such a model takes enumeration, traversal information and design details, and can generate momentum, area, and energy. But these ideas can also help in design.”

He gives an example:

So a student took this accelerator design that was published and studied this diagram from the paper and looked at the long English natural language description, and actually found that it was not complete. So (the student) contacted the author and got the remaining details, and with that information, was able to write a comprehensive, concise, and complete description of the architecture for that accelerator, which (the student) looked at and said, ‘Oh ‘Here are some very obvious adaptations’ and (the student) wrote them and produced a dramatically better performance.”

This begins to show how mathematics applies to “living systems”. Watch the full video for more details!