Buyers struggling with cash crunch are opting for cheap gifts – Executive

Chocolates were seen to be relatively cheap compared to toys

Gen Z, Millennial shoppers likely to ‘trade down’ – survey

By Richa Naidu and Helen Reid

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) – Quality street maker Nestle and Cadbury owner Mondelez is seeing higher sales of confectionery in Britain this holiday season as cash-strapped shoppers look for cheap gifts.

Shoppers hit by inflation and higher mortgage rates are buying cheaper gifts this year, according to analysts and consumer companies. Officials say some people are ignoring toys and gadgets in favor of chocolate, which remains relatively cheap despite price increases last year.

“Boxed chocolate has had a particularly strong start, with value sales up 8.7% year-on-year,” according to Fran McCargo, consumer category manager for Nestlé UK and Ireland, referring to the August–November period compared to last year. developed.” Year.

“Twistrap chocolates have seen a 2.1% increase in sales,” he said, adding that Nestlé is seeing more shoppers buying the chocolates as holiday gifts.

Shoppers typically spend less than 10 pounds ($13) on such items, he said. Nestle’s Quality Street tins, trading at £5 each, and Mondelez’s Cadbury Selection boxes, trading at £1.50, are proving popular.

In contrast, the average selling price of a toy in Europe is about £13, according to data firm Circana, formerly known as NPD. Several toy makers told Reuters earlier this month that demand was down this year.

“Chocolate deals have been quite reasonable, it hasn’t gone overboard (in price) – gifts and toys and other stuff, yes, but not chocolate,” said care home worker Bonnie Johnson, 42.

“It’s an inexpensive gift to give to a lot of people,” Johnson said.

Retailers such as Sainsbury’s and Tesco are offering discounts at Quality Street and Celebration to customers with loyalty cards.

Other Nestlé brands that usually sell well during the holiday season include KitKat Santa, which costs just over £1, and Milkybar Festive Friends, which costs £1.25.

margin boost

Producers are also launching more “premium” chocolate products that they can sell at higher prices to help cushion the impact of cocoa prices hitting a 46-year high this year.

“This will help fourth-quarter earnings, as the Christmas period is the strongest for chocolate companies,” said Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschi.

Nestle said its underlying trading operating profit margin would be 17-17.5% this year, compared with 17.1% in 2022.

According to its most recent annual report, the company’s confectionery business accounts for approximately 8.1 billion Swiss francs ($9 billion) in annual revenues. This is out of total group sales of 94.4 billion Swiss francs last year.

According to Euromonitor International, the global chocolate market is worth $123.5 billion and the holiday season is the busiest time of the year.

Less expensive indulgences are especially popular among young adults, said Susan Nash, business communications manager for Mondelez.

According to a survey by consultancy McKinsey, nine in 10 British Gen Z shoppers and 83% of Millennial shoppers will “trade up” for cheaper products this holiday season. Overall, 74% of respondents said they would buy inexpensive gifts.

Dr Avi Byrne, 29, said she and her friends have slashed their “Secret Santa” gift exchange budget from £20 last year to £10 this year.

“I think we’re doing things a little bit less without even realizing it,” Byrne said while shopping at a Morrisons supermarket in Camberwell, southeast London.

Giving high-end chocolate tins has become part of the festive spirit in the UK, with the local market for chocolate gifts worth around £1.8 billion, according to data firm Circana. It has increased by 7% last year due to high prices.

Circana data shows that the British market for toys, worth about £2 billion, has fallen by almost 4% this year.

After Christmas, chocolate makers may face tough trading conditions next year as they try to make ends meet with rising cocoa costs. However, executives say chocolate is more flexible than other discretionary purchases.

“In challenging times, consumers often review their discretionary spending. However, they are less likely to reduce their spending on confectionery gift giving,” Nash said.

($1 = 0.7975 pounds) ($1 = 0.8750 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Helen Reid; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Amelia Sithole-Matarise)

