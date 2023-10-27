By Valerie Incinna

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Boeing’s defense business is proving tougher than executives initially anticipated, with supplier errors and higher manufacturing costs hitting $500 billion this year on programs such as Air Force One and NASA’s Starliner capsule. There is a loss of Rs 1.7 billion.

Despite facing a $4.4 billion loss in 2022 — which officials said would reduce the risk of future cost increases — the unit has seen little improvement this year.

Losses on Boeing’s defense programs in 2023 are larger than in all years since 2014 except last year, according to a Reuters review of Boeing’s regulatory filings. Boeing is unique among its defense contractor peers, as companies like Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and RTX are seeing higher revenues due to demand from the war in Ukraine.

However, unlike those companies, Boeing is tied into a handful of contracts that force the plane maker to take losses if technology development exceeds budget.

The defense unit’s losses this year include a $933 million charge in the third quarter, mainly made up of a $482 million loss on the construction of two Air Force One planes and a $315 million charge on an undisclosed satellite program that previously cost no money. Was not lost.

Boeing executives said they are deploying resources to new training and suppliers to ensure the unit moves from negative margins to high-single digit margins by 2025-2026, when its most troubled programs are past flight testing. Expected to become more stable. Footing.

“We are continuing to drive lean manufacturing, program management rigor and cost productivity across the division,” Chief Financial Officer Brian West said during Wednesday’s earnings call. Boeing declined to comment beyond comments from officials on the call.

Byron Callan, a defense analyst at Capital Alpha Partners, said Boeing’s 2025-2026 timeline for getting to positive margins is feasible, but he questioned why it took the company years to initiate a program to improve implementation.

“Somebody has really dropped the ball on all this,” he said.

Boeing shares have fallen 6% this year, while the broader market S&P 500 has gained 9%.

fixed price contract

Analysts also say Boeing can do little to ease the financial burden of its long list of fixed-price development contracts with customers such as the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA, which force the plane maker to cover all costs above an agreed upon threshold. Prevents payment of Rs.

These deals, which make up 15% of Boeing’s defense program revenue, occurred before Boeing’s commercial airplane business was decimated by the Max crisis and before material and labor costs soared due to the pandemic and high inflation. Other headaches include a recent snafu where a supplier improperly coated KC-46 fuel tanks.

JPMorgan’s Seth Seifman said in a note to investors on Wednesday that the losses show that Boeing does not have a true understanding of costs because each new charge “is merely an increase in cost expectations compared to three months ago.” “Even after the charges were dropped, BDS (Boeing Defense Space and Security) still hasn’t made any real profits.”

Boeing is adamant that it will not enter into new fixed-price contracts for the weapons development phase because the unpredictability associated with the design and testing of a new product often brings unexpected costs.

However, the company’s current fixed-price development efforts, which include the U.S. Air Force’s KC-46 refueling tanker and T-7 training jet, the new Air Force One aircraft, the Navy’s MQ-25 tanker drone and NASA’s Starliner, All are continuing this year the budget is over.

The latest Air Force One charge brought the total loss on the $3.9 billion contract to develop the two planes to $2.4 billion. The current schedule of the program calls for the first jet to be delivered by September 2027.

West also noted additional losses of $136 million during the quarter, which included a $71 million charge for the MQ-25 program.

While the KC-46 appears to be stabilizing and the T-7 will eventually turn a profit, “you can’t do much” for expensive, low-volume programs like Air Force One or the MQ-25, said Richard Aboulafia of Aerodynamic Advisory.

A better bet, and Boeing’s defense segment is moving aggressively, is to sign future contracts for next-generation fighter jets and cutting-edge drones.

“It’s a goal-rich environment,” Abulafia said. (Reporting by Valerie Incinna; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Source