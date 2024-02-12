NEWARK, Del., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The foam market is poised for significant growth, with its size expected to increase US$109.6 billion in 2024 179 billion US dollars By 2034. In the next decade, medium 5.0% Foam demand is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% Between 2019 and 2023.

Increased demand from the automotive industry is a key driver. Vehicle manufacturers use foam in a variety of applications, such as seating, insulation and soundproofing. Its lightweight nature and ability to absorb vibrations enhances comfort and reduces noise levels within vehicles.

As online shopping is increasing, so is the demand for foam packaging solutions. With the growth of ecommerce, foam provides cushioning and protection for delicate items during transit. This helps reduce the risk of damage and enhances the overall customer experience.

The expanding construction sector, especially in emerging economies, is driving the growth of the insulation foam market. Foam materials are widely used in insulation, roofing and sealing applications. They provide excellent thermal efficiency and moisture resistance. Additionally, their ease of installation contributes to energy savings and building sustainability.

Growing awareness about environmental sustainability is driving demand for bio-based and recyclable foams. Consumers and businesses are preferring eco-friendly materials. This trend creates opportunities for foam manufacturers to innovate and offer green alternatives.

Key Facts from Foam Market

The United States is on track to dominate the foam industry with an estimated 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by advances in foam manufacturing technologies and favorable government regulations promoting energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

China’s foam industry is projected to follow closely with a projected 5.9% CAGR through 2034, attributed to strong investment in infrastructure development, construction projects, and the automotive sector.

The foam market in the United Kingdom is expected to see a CAGR of 5.5% between 2024 and 2034, driven by growing awareness of the benefits of foam-based products in terms of insulation and sustainability.

Japan’s foam industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034, driven by the country’s commitment to technological advancements, stringent quality standards, and an increased focus on sustainable practices.

Driven by innovations in materials science and growing demand from key sectors such as construction, automotive and packaging, the South Korea foam industry is likely to exhibit 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

“Polyurethane foam is on the verge of change with the third-generation blowing agent, which boasts low thermal conductivity and resistance to chemicals. The rise of functionally graded polymer foams is revolutionizing the landscape by enhancing energy absorption and optimizing the use of materials for specific applications. Biodegradable foams are attracting interest in academia and industry as promising eco-friendly solutions. The future of foam lies in these advancements, which will open new avenues for market players, They say Ismail SutariaPrincipal Consultant for Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights.

Strategies of Key Players for Success in the Foam Market

Here are some of the key strategies that foam industry players use for success:

continuous product innovation

efficient supply chain management

Streamlined and sustainable manufacturing practices

Investing in technology and automation

Adoption of digital technologies

Effective Marketing and Branding Strategies

Adapting to changing regulations and industry trends

effective quality control measures

strong distribution network

Sustainable Sourcing Practices

building strong customer relationships

implementing cost effective strategies

skilled workforce development

Recent developments in the foam market

To broaden its range of goods and provide a more diverse selection of materials for this specialized sector, Techni-Plex Consumer Products announced in January 2022 that it will expand its production line to foam for fresh food products such as meat, poultry, pork, fruits, Planning to add a polypropylene processor tray. , and vegetables.

Desktop Metal introduced a groundbreaking stretchable 3D printable resin called FreeFoam™ in June 2022 with the goal of mass producing foam parts. The 3D printing of this new line of photopolymer resins uses Digital Light Processing (DLP), which features heat-activated foaming elements.

FoamPlant introduced MoorFoam®, the world’s first eco-friendly open-cell foam, in November 2022. In the automotive, avionics, furniture and bedding industries, circular manufacturing is made possible by the patented MOORFOAM® technology. Manufacturers can achieve up to 90% CO2 reduction, significantly reduce the carbon footprint of their operations, and meet their sustainability goals by recycling MoorFoam® over and over again.

market segmentation

According to resin type:

polyurethane

polystyrene

polyolefin

phenolic

pet

Other

by type:

By end use industry:

building construction

packaging

automotive

Other

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

east asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging & Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying the key challenges the client faces and providing logical and actionable insights to equip clients with the power to make strategic decisions.

Ismail has been a key part of many transformational consulting efforts. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis and business transformation advisory. Ismail holds an MBA in Marketing and has a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

Ismail regularly attends industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. Ismail has been cited in leading publications including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

