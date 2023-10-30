FMR. MLB Player Ryan Bowen Joins First Minority-Owned Stock Exchange

By stacey jackson

Former Major League Baseball player and entrepreneur Ryan E. Bowen joins Dream Exchange, the first minority company to operate a stock exchange, as an ambassador.

According to Dream Exchange founder and CEO Joe Cecala, Bowen represents the company’s values ​​and vision.

“Ryan Bowen’s dedication to making change and his entrepreneurial success align perfectly with our goals.”

The 1986 first-round pick by the Houston Astros co-founded Swift Mobility, which provides custom wheelchairs and online medical equipment sales.

Dwayne Kyles, managing member of Dream Exchange Capital Partners, LLC, also reflected on Bowen’s role as an ambassador.

“Dream Exchange was founded on the principles of equality and fairness, and we are proud to have individuals like Ryan Bowen who are committed to advancing our vision.”

Kyles, the son of civil rights leader Rev. Billy Kyles, believes that supporting minority businesses will help “build a brighter future for all.”

The former professional baseball player famous for his 98 mph fastball shares similar sentiments about joining the Dream Exchange.

“I am honored to join Dream Exchange as an Ambassador and be part of an unprecedented initiative that prioritizes diversity and equity in the financial world,” Bowen shared. He also believes in the prospects of the company, which is the first minority stock exchange formed to create opportunities for minorities. “The Dream Exchange’s potential to create economic opportunity for minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs is enormous. This is a transformative moment and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

According to the press release, while Bowen worked at financial institutions including Bank One, JPMorgan Chase and Comerica Bank, he also managed a portfolio of businesses amounting to more than $30,000,000.

